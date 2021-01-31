Opinion/Editorial: School security still studied

For Black boys, then, the arrests were strikingly disproportional to their representation in the student population.

Schools likely would benefit from having two monitors at each site — one male and one female, so that healthy relationships with and among girls can be emphasized. But that’s a question for the future.

It will be interesting to see how easily schools can enlist monitors, since the fact that they already must be familiar and respected community leaders might narrow the recruitment pool.

The Toronto program that is being pursued as a model has been around long enough to produce some statistics to enable evaluation. In the three years since monitors replaced SROs there, suspensions have dropped by 25% and expulsions by 50%, according to Charlottesville’s research — although admittedly it is not clear if there is a cause-and-effect relationship between these declines and the removal of SROs.

The committee wants to provide chances for public comment before it makes a recommendation to the school superintendent. The issue could come before the School Board by March.