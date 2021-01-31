Opinion/Editorial: School security still studied

Building relationships was intended to be a strong component of the original concept of school resource officers.
Building relationships is intended to be a strong component of the current plan to replace school resource officers.
Charlottesville schools ended their SRO program last year, and a special committee has been working on a substitute plan since then. The group now favors customizing a program from Toronto, Ontario, that uses safety monitors who already are well-known and respected adults from the community. The monitors’ mandate would be to keep an eye on school grounds and build relationships with students as a way to identify and defuse possible behavior problems.
Under the SRO model as nationally practiced, officers were police personnel — although typically they were unarmed. SROs were expected to spend a significant part of their time cultivating relationships with students and promoting positive anti-drug, anti-bullying and anti-crime messages.
Nonetheless, “since the 2017-18 school year, SROs have made 37 arrests at CHS, Buford Middle and Walker Upper Elementary, according to data presented to the committee,” The Daily Progress reports. “Of those arrests, 21% of the students were Black girls and 48% were Black boys. Black students account for about 32% of the division’s student body.”
For Black boys, then, the arrests were strikingly disproportional to their representation in the student population.
Schools likely would benefit from having two monitors at each site — one male and one female, so that healthy relationships with and among girls can be emphasized. But that’s a question for the future.
It will be interesting to see how easily schools can enlist monitors, since the fact that they already must be familiar and respected community leaders might narrow the recruitment pool.
The Toronto program that is being pursued as a model has been around long enough to produce some statistics to enable evaluation. In the three years since monitors replaced SROs there, suspensions have dropped by 25% and expulsions by 50%, according to Charlottesville’s research — although admittedly it is not clear if there is a cause-and-effect relationship between these declines and the removal of SROs.
The committee wants to provide chances for public comment before it makes a recommendation to the school superintendent. The issue could come before the School Board by March.
Albemarle County, meanwhile, is treading its own path toward replacing SROs, which also were eliminated last year. That could include creating an in-house school security program, hiring more mental health professionals or even making a new agreement with the police department.
The push toward improved mental health services should be pursued no matter what other portions of the plan end up approved.
“There is a growing and unmet need for mental health services for children and youth,” says the National Association of School Psychologists. Citing data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it says that “one in five children and adolescents experience a mental health problem during their school years.”
One in five. That’s an alarming number.
Albemarle’s School Board and division administrators have said that the new plan would be considered as part of the budgeting process for the coming fiscal year.
We counsel a break-out process. Although funding a security plan would have to be budgeted, county residents should be thoroughly acquainted with the plan before budget debates begin.
Budgets are complicated enough. The potential exists for the security plan, important though it may be, to be overshadowed by the complexity of the overall budget — or, conversely, for the security plan to generate sufficient controversy to impact the budget process.
Charlottesville’s committee meetings have not been open to the public, but the school division has made its minutes and presentations publicly available. This form of transparency is appreciated.
Information link: https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/mental-health/school-psychology-and-mental-health/school-based-mental-health-services