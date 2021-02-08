Opinion/Editorial: School bonds are needed

We understand why Republicans — other than Stanley — haven’t gravitated to the school construction issue. This costs a lot of money. On the other hand, the failure to deal with it costs a lot of money, too — just measured in different ways.

We’re more baffled why Democrats haven’t rallied to this cause, since they always like to style themselves as the party most interested in public schools.

To be fair, one Democrat has taken action. Northam, following up on his inaugural address, found a way last year to conjure up some money for school construction. He persuaded a somewhat reluctant General Assembly to designate some of the state’s revenues from casinos to go to school construction.

No one should think that solves the problem, though. Those casinos aren’t open yet, won’t open for several years, and will take several years beyond that to produce a regular enough revenue stream to assure bond-buyers.

The best estimate is that those school bonds won’t happen until 2025 — assuming future legislatures and future governors don’t try to redirect those revenues. Northam deserves credit for doing something, even if the actionable date is still mid-way through the decade.