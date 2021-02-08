Opinion/Editorial: School bonds are needed

Here’s something you won’t see us say very often: Virginia should be more like Maryland.
Or this: Virginia should be more like California.
At least on one issue.
We urge the General Assembly to pass the bill that state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, has introduced calling for the state to issue $3 billion in school construction bonds.
Neither party in the General Assembly has shown much interest in Stanley’s measure the past two years, and there seems no indication that this year will be any different.
Nevertheless, Stanley persists, because the issue he’s trying to address isn’t getting any better.
To recap: In Bob McDonnell’s final weeks as governor in 2009, his administration compiled a list of all the school construction needs in the state. The list totaled $18 billion. Going on 12 years later, there’s no reason to think that list has gotten shorter. Ralph Northam invoked this during his 2018 inaugural address in which he bemoaned “crumbling schools.” That’s not hyperbole; Virginia has actual examples of schools where ceilings have literally crumbled.
There are old schools everywhere, but they are concentrated in rural areas and central cities. Their politics are diametrically opposed, with rural areas voting overwhelmingly Republican and cities voting just as overwhelming Democratic. In theory, that should produce a grand coalition to solve the problem. In practice, it’s produced a grand coalition to ignore the problem.
We understand why Republicans — other than Stanley — haven’t gravitated to the school construction issue. This costs a lot of money. On the other hand, the failure to deal with it costs a lot of money, too — just measured in different ways.
We’re more baffled why Democrats haven’t rallied to this cause, since they always like to style themselves as the party most interested in public schools.
To be fair, one Democrat has taken action. Northam, following up on his inaugural address, found a way last year to conjure up some money for school construction. He persuaded a somewhat reluctant General Assembly to designate some of the state’s revenues from casinos to go to school construction.
No one should think that solves the problem, though. Those casinos aren’t open yet, won’t open for several years, and will take several years beyond that to produce a regular enough revenue stream to assure bond-buyers.
The best estimate is that those school bonds won’t happen until 2025 — assuming future legislatures and future governors don’t try to redirect those revenues. Northam deserves credit for doing something, even if the actionable date is still mid-way through the decade.
That’s why we come back to Stanley: His proposed bond issue would start to fix the problem now (now is still a relative term because it would have to be approved by voters in November). Even his $3 billion bond issue is nowhere close to the $18 billion price tag that McDonnell added up.
Finally, we come back to our provocative references to Maryland and California. They are relevant for this reason: Both states have done what Virginia hasn’t. Maryland’s state legislature last year passed a $2.2 billion bond issue for school construction, and did so in wildly bipartisan fashion. California, meanwhile, approved a $9 billion bond issue for school construction in a voter referendum.
Here’s some rough math: Virginia’s population is 41% larger than Maryland’s. That doesn’t necessarily mean our school construction needs are 41% more than Maryland’s, but if they were, that would mean a proportional bond issue in the Old Dominion would be $3.1 billion — or about what Stanley is proposing. Perhaps his figure really is right on the money.
Excerpted from The Roanoke Times. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.