Opinion/Editorial: Saving land for parks is (usually) good

Several landowners have donated properties to the county in order to be transformed into parks; others have donated to organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, which then transfers land to the county.

Albemarle also acquired a 99-year lease from the state for a huge tract of land south of Charlottesville that once had been planned as a state park. When the commonwealth found itself unable to generate funds for the project, the county stepped in.

The county appears to be replete with parkland, while in Charlottesville the impulse is to hold onto to every bit of land because there is no more to be had.

So much for the general philosophy of acquiring and holding parkland; now for a specific instance.

If ever there seemed to be good reason to sell a slice of park, a proposal recently before City Council would have appeared to be it.

Daniel and Veronica Katz own a home adjacent to Northeast Park, where they proposed to buy and improve a tiny sliver of unused parkland next to their backyard. They offered $750 for the 0.13-acre parcel, and said they intended to leave it undeveloped except for adding plantings and generally keeping the property in good repair.