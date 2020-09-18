Opinion/Editorial: Saving land for parks is (usually) good

Charlottesville city councilors are right in their reluctance to part with parkland.
“I don’t support, on principle, selling parkland given its scarcity,” said Councilor Michael Payne. “Land is such a scarce resource here, and I think we need to use it strategically.”
Those arguments, and more, apply.
As the old saying goes, “They aren’t making any more land.” When municipal governments acquire parkland, it is a good idea to hold onto that land — for future, if not immediate, use.
Growth can make new acquisitions hard to come by. Albemarle County recently has had a different experience — which we’ll come to in a moment. But for Charlottesville, development pressures surely mean that land for parks is finite and precious.
Plus, the greater the growth, the more precious the parkland becomes, as an increasing number of residents, visitors and in-migrating workers seek to take advantage of existing open places and recreational spaces.
Many residents feel, in fact, that preservation of parkland is a sacred trust.
It’s worth noting, meanwhile, that Albemarle County is in a somewhat anomalous position, finding itself in possession of more parkland than it can currently use.
Several landowners have donated properties to the county in order to be transformed into parks; others have donated to organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, which then transfers land to the county.
Albemarle also acquired a 99-year lease from the state for a huge tract of land south of Charlottesville that once had been planned as a state park. When the commonwealth found itself unable to generate funds for the project, the county stepped in.
The county appears to be replete with parkland, while in Charlottesville the impulse is to hold onto to every bit of land because there is no more to be had.
So much for the general philosophy of acquiring and holding parkland; now for a specific instance.
If ever there seemed to be good reason to sell a slice of park, a proposal recently before City Council would have appeared to be it.
Daniel and Veronica Katz own a home adjacent to Northeast Park, where they proposed to buy and improve a tiny sliver of unused parkland next to their backyard. They offered $750 for the 0.13-acre parcel, and said they intended to leave it undeveloped except for adding plantings and generally keeping the property in good repair.
Not only is the parcel unused at present, it might even be unusable as parkland. There’s no “apparent way to activate this area for public park or trail use in the future,” said a report from city staff.
So Charlottesville could have divested itself of a piece of land it isn’t using — and apparently can’t use — while gaining a little bit of money and turning the property over to people who could use, improve and enjoy it.
It chose to hold onto the land.
The purchase proposal was submitted under a current policy. City Council wants the policy amended to specify that that the city prefers not to sell parkland — although Councilor Heather Hill said the revision would not unconditionally prohibit such sales.
Perhaps when the new policy is developed, the council can revisit this issue — assuming the neighbors still want the land. Although City Council is right in general to resist releasing parkland, and wise to avoid setting a troublesome precedent, this particular sale seemed like a win for both sides.
