Opinion/Editorial: Saving bay must be U.S. effort

Although some progress has been made, the health of the Chesapeake Bay, America’s largest estuary, still remains precarious, according to the latest State of the Bay Report by the foundation that seeks to preserve this national treasure for future generations.

There were some highlights in 2020, including a shrinking “dead zone” (an area with low or no oxygen) due to somewhat less nitrogen, phosphorus and other pollutants making their way into the water.

But despite these successes, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation gave the bay an overall rating of “D-plus” — meaning that ongoing efforts are still needed in a number of areas.

For example, while there was some limited success in restoring the bay’s once-thriving oyster population, which acts as a natural filter to keep bay waters clean as an adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons a day, the report gave bay oyster levels an “F” — as well as a failing grade for water clarity, even though that metric also improved slightly last year.

And while shad and rockfish populations are down from 2018 levels, blue crabs have made a comeback and are now in “B-plus” territory.