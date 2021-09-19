Opinion/Editorial: Save land: Views on how to do it

While Virginia should monitor easements to make sure they are not pits of pollution, officials also must take into fair consideration the realities of running a farm: It’s not all pristine purity — and can’t be, if the work of the farm is to get done.

A second report, this one from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, found that over 95% of Virginia’s conservation spending has gone to the tax credit program and more than 30% of that has been spent in Loudoun, Albemarle, Fauquier, Culpeper and Orange counties.

In a presentation to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequality in Virginia Law, Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler described this as evidence of conservation programs benefitting wealthy (and primarily white) landowners.

To which conservationists reply that these are the very counties most at risk of development, so of course more money is funneled there to keep properties in open space or agricultural use.