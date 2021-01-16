Opinion/Editorial: Santa Fund successful; thank you!

Astounding. Bounteous. Compassionate.
We could run the alphabet with adjectives to describe the incredible generosity of Central Virginians to the Santa Fund, but you already get the idea.
Indeed, you are the source of this wonderful miracle. The fund not only exceeded its donation goal this year but vastly exceeded that goal.
In a year burdened by an avalanche of ills on almost every front, including job losses, many local families found themselves hard-pressed to simply meet the basic demands of living.
The Santa Fund for Schoolkids was established 126 years ago by The Daily Progress to assist with these needs, with attention focused on children.
Over the years, The Progress has taken on partners, including WINA as co-sponsor and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville as fund administrator.
Other partners and supporters include the unsung heroes — teachers, pastors, school administrators and others — who quietly identify children in need and help make connections to the fund.
Other heroes are the businesses that participate as vendors, allowing families to use Santa Fund vouchers to buy basics for their children.
Once needs are identified by observant men and women in schools, houses of worship and beyond, the Santa Fund goes into action quickly, quietly and efficiently to provide aid. Families receive vouchers from participating merchants that can be exchanged for basics such as warm winter coats, eyeglasses and medicines. The vouchers are supplied discreetly so that parents needn’t feel stigmatized as so-called charity cases; the system allows the vouchers to be spent just as discreetly.
Paperwork and fund management are streamlined not only so that families can get help fast, but also so that administrative costs can remain low.
Launched by James H. Lindsey, founding publisher of The Progress, the Santa Fund has grown to serve not only the city of Charlottesville but Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties as well.
As you might have expected, in the year of COVID those needs worsened. Families lost income — and lost the ability to fully care for their children
Last month, Janie Evans, a school social worker, said the $18,000 Charlottesville initially received through the fund for 2020 was quickly depleted.
“I’ve never run out this early in the school year,” she said.
The city then received another $3,000 from the fund.
Good thing last year’s donations exceeded the fundraising target, too.
In fact, for three years now, the Santa Fund has bested its $175,000 goal.
But this year saw a truly amazing outpouring of gifts. The total is a record-breaking $229,415.58.
And this is despite the fact that donors, too, are enduring COVID’s damage to our lives — to health, employment, mental well-being, and finances. Many of those who gave generously saw their own incomes reduced or threatened. Yet they cared enough for others to share what they had to make needy children’s lives easier.
We’ve said it before: One of the things that makes the Santa Fund special is its widespread support. Donations come in from children and senior citizens, from individuals and service groups, in anonymity and in memoriam to lost loved ones.
They even arrive in the names of pets, a delightful touch.
And they arrive in small amounts and large. No matter whether a gift amounts to $10 or $10,000, each contribution is important and meaningful; each is part of the web of community compassion that binds us one to another.
At the same time, one of those large — and anonymous — gifts deserves special mention. A $75,000 donation helped the fund meet its goal and then contributed to the dramatic demolishing of that goal.
The resulting $229,415 is far beyond anything we could have imagined.
To all who contributed to this miracle, thank you. You are amazing. Beneficent. And caring.