Opinion/Editorial: Santa Fund successful; thank you!

Astounding. Bounteous. Compassionate.

We could run the alphabet with adjectives to describe the incredible generosity of Central Virginians to the Santa Fund, but you already get the idea.

Indeed, you are the source of this wonderful miracle. The fund not only exceeded its donation goal this year but vastly exceeded that goal.

In a year burdened by an avalanche of ills on almost every front, including job losses, many local families found themselves hard-pressed to simply meet the basic demands of living.

The Santa Fund for Schoolkids was established 126 years ago by The Daily Progress to assist with these needs, with attention focused on children.

Over the years, The Progress has taken on partners, including WINA as co-sponsor and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville as fund administrator.

Other partners and supporters include the unsung heroes — teachers, pastors, school administrators and others — who quietly identify children in need and help make connections to the fund.

Other heroes are the businesses that participate as vendors, allowing families to use Santa Fund vouchers to buy basics for their children.