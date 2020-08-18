Opinion/Editorial: Sanctions may be necessary to stem virus

We’re both pleased and a bit disconcerted by University of Virginia plans to monitor and punish students who repeatedly or egregiously violate masking and social distancing rules.
Pleased because sanctions against violators — up to and including suspensions — must be enforced in order to protect the larger community.
Disconcerted because one of the ways UVa will monitor students carries with it a whiff of Big Brother-ism: The university will test wastewater from dorms and other buildings to look for coronavirus indicators.
The testing is aimed at locating people who are asymptomatic and might be spreading the virus without knowing it, according to comments at a virtual town hall earlier this month.
As for violations, UVa Counsel Tim Heaphy said the masking and social distancing requirements will apply off-Grounds as well as on.
That’s good news for Charlottesville and Albemarle County, where many students live and many more go for entertainment and social interactions.
Some students’ lack of concern for the safety of their city and county neighbors has been a source of anxiety for local residents ever since students were seen, unmasked and crowded together, at parties and bars for Midsummers ritual gatherings. (For that matter, non-students who violate protocols also are sources of angst for others.)
UVa has decided on a mix of online and in-person classes, which begin Sept. 8. President Jim Ryan said the mix is important for providing not just the education expected from a university, but also the social and community interactions that traditionally are so important to the college experience.
He’s right that college is seen as a time when students mature into young adults, not just intellectually but socially and morally as well. But this is an extraordinary time; the usual rules don’t apply.
If UVa can pull off a mixed approach, of course it would be good for students and the school. It also could be good for the local economy, which relies so heavily on student spending — including those aforementioned bars and restaurants, which might fail (as several restaurants already have done) without student custom.
But the success of that plan depends on students’ willingness to follow health rules.
Said Mr. Heaphy: “If someone isn’t wearing a mask, our hope is that they will be reminded of that by a peer, by another student or a faculty member or staff and that there’ll be compliance. Over time, everyone starts to understand and take as normal adherence to those rules. If there’s refusal to comply, if there are repeated violations or very serious ones, those are the issues where we will address with enforcement.”
That phrasing raises some concern. It implies that school officials “hope” students will learn to comply after repeated reminders from peers, faculty or others.
It also refers to student learning taking hold “over time.” Time is a limited commodity, however, in the fight against COVID-19.
We suspect that UVa will have to be quick to punish violations if the policy is to succeed. We predict that students may well learn “over time” that they must obey safety rules — but punishment, not reminders from peers and faculty, is more likely to accomplish that aim. Once students see the university is serious about infractions, then word will spread and behavior will change.
And we hope that UVa is prepared to execute that plan — fairly but firmly.
