Opinion/Editorial: Same old districts in play again

And since Republicans need to flip only six seats in the House of Delegates to stall the Democrats’ progressive agenda, there’s a lot on the line in November.

What’s not on the line is the actual lines themselves.

Virginia’s new Redistricting Commission said earlier this month that although the commissioners will get new census data — delayed by the coronavirus — seven weeks earlier than previously anticipated, [they will not have enough time to redraw districts and] legislative candidates will still have to run under the old maps, first drawn up by a Republican majority in 2011 and altered by the courts in 2019.

That’s because the commission is required by the state Constitution to submit new redrawn district maps to the General Assembly “not later than 45 days” after receiving the 2020 census data. Since that will likely be at the end of July, it will be after the Republicans’ May 8 virtual convention and the Democrats’ June 8 primary.

The six-month delay in receiving census data could also result in House of Delegates elections not only this year, but also in 2022 (based on the new redistricting maps) and then again in 2023. Nobody yet knows which party will benefit more from the churn.