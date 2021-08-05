Opinion/Editorial: Saluting the heroes of space exploration

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon — the first of 12 men to do so over the next three years.

Excitement about space exploration was at its peak, but that excitement waned, victim of its own success. Moon landings became ho-hum, and the public turned its attention elsewhere.

To be sure, interest increased somewhat with the launch of the Hubble Telescope and the start of the space shuttle era. But until recent years, our interests stayed firmly rooted on Earth.

Then, NASA scored some truly amazing events with rover landings on Mars and interest rose once again.

From 1997 until earlier this year, the United States landed five successful rovers that explored the Red Planet. We became invested in the rovers, almost as though they were human as they studied the Martian surface. We thrilled at each success and mourned when contact finally was lost.

Now, China has landed a rover on Mars.

The, the idea that any of us could fly in space — if we only had a spare quarter of a million dollars or so — became reality.

While the idea of space travel for most of us still is beyond economic reality, the opportunity is there and eventually the cost will come down.