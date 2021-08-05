Opinion/Editorial: Saluting the heroes of space exploration

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon — the first of 12 men to do so over the next three years.
Excitement about space exploration was at its peak, but that excitement waned, victim of its own success. Moon landings became ho-hum, and the public turned its attention elsewhere.
To be sure, interest increased somewhat with the launch of the Hubble Telescope and the start of the space shuttle era. But until recent years, our interests stayed firmly rooted on Earth.
Then, NASA scored some truly amazing events with rover landings on Mars and interest rose once again.
From 1997 until earlier this year, the United States landed five successful rovers that explored the Red Planet. We became invested in the rovers, almost as though they were human as they studied the Martian surface. We thrilled at each success and mourned when contact finally was lost.
Now, China has landed a rover on Mars.
The, the idea that any of us could fly in space — if we only had a spare quarter of a million dollars or so — became reality.
While the idea of space travel for most of us still is beyond economic reality, the opportunity is there and eventually the cost will come down.
Some people have criticized billionaire space tourists Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos for spending so much to fly in space. That money could have been used to help people on Earth.
But we shouldn’t begrudge their space fantasies. They are reopening the heavens for all of us, re-creating the rush to space, renewing the excitement we once felt when sending people to the moon.
And they did it with a lot of their own money and effort. They are developing an industry that once was left to the federal government and completely to the taxpayers.
We can’t forget Elon Musk and SpaceX, founded almost 20 years ago with the goal of reducing the cost of space flight and one day colonizing Mars.
Don’t worry, the government isn’t being left out.
Much like President John F. Kennedy pledged that Americans would reach the moon by the end of the 1960s, in December 2017, former President Donald Trump ordered our return to the moon.
NASA then created the Artemis Project to return Americans to the moon in 2024. Among those astronauts will be the first woman to set foot on the lunar surface.
In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo and Apollo was the name of the project that put men on the moon more than 50 years ago.
When humans return to the moon, they will explore the surface to determine sustainable uses for humankind and to prepare for Americans to launch from the moon to Mars.
But why do we go into space?
Ellison S. Onizuka, who died in the explosion of the Challenger shuttle, said, “Every generation has the obligation to free men’s minds for a look at new worlds ... to look out from a higher plateau than the last generation.”
Astronaut Lia Nowak said, “Of course risk is part of spaceflight. We accept some of that to achieve greater goals in exploration and find out more about ourselves and the universe.”
Exploration always has involved risk and always will. Those risks are great, but the rewards can be even greater.
We salute the men and women who travel in space — and the people who help them get there.
Excerpted from The Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.