Opinion/Editorial: Ryan right in address to university

As for Thomas Jefferson, the university already has said that his iconic statue in front of the Rotunda will be “contextualized” with a more complete description of his life, expected to include acknowledgement of his ownership of enslaved persons, the use of enslaved labor to build the university and his other “contradictory writings and actions,” according to a Board of Visitors statement.

This is only one of a series of steps the university is taking to broaden its approach to diversity.

As Mr. Ryan has said, some might think this step — or even all of them in total — is insufficient. Some might think it goes too far. But seeking a balance on an orderly path forward is commendable.

Mr. Ryan reiterated that equality is a core national value, boldly declared by Mr. Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence. Energized by that vision, countless oppressed and marginalized groups have pushed their way through barriers to claim their rightful places as Americans.

Jefferson should be accepted both for this amazing accomplishment as well as for his own failures to embody the same values he so eloquently proclaimed.

“I do not believe the statue should be removed, nor would I ever approve such an effort,” Mr. Ryan said. Good for him.