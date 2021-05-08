Opinion/Editorial: Russian lit. overcomes boundaries

That shattering sound you hear is the smashing of stereotypes.
Give credit to University of Virginia professor Andrew Kaufman and his colleagues, Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer and Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.
And when the program they’re sponsoring begins this fall, especially give credit to students from UVa and to participants from the jail.
You see, these two unlikely groups will come together as co-equals to study the challenging subject matter of Russian literature.
“Russian writers went straight to the jugular of existential questions,” said Kaufman, who is also UVa’s assistant director of Community Engaged Learning Initiatives. “…[T]hey just go straight to the big questions of who am I, why am I here and how should I live?”
Those questions are shared by many of us, but particularly by people in the maw of change.
“When you think of it, college students are in a transitional stage in their lives and the correctional students are, as well,” Kaufman told The Daily Progress. “They’re all asking these big questions. The Russian literature will really lend itself to that.”
So Kaufman and his UVa students will be taking his Books Behind Bars: Life, Literature, and Leadership program into the regional jail.
The program was launched in 2009 and already has been offered in maximum security juvenile detention facilities in the Richmond area. It’s been the subject of a documentary shown at film festivals and now on many PBS stations.
Kaufman says his university students won’t be teaching the subject matter; they’ll be co-learners alongside the inmates. Together, the two groups will discuss the Russian writers and delve into the big questions. Inmates can earn university credit for the course.
A spirit of cooperation among inmate-students and university-students isn’t the only example of collaboration.
Bringing Books Behind Bars to the ACRJ also required the cooperation of the organizers.
“It might seem odd to think that people will connect over Russian literature,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Areshini Pather, “but it captures themes universal to all of us: love, loss and our place in the world.”
She had mentioned the program to Platania because of his interest “in bringing new, creative programs to jail residents,” she said.
Efforts that help inmates re-enter society can benefit them and society, Platania added.
Making up the third leg of support in this tripod are the jail staff.
“They’ve been involved every step of the way and there’s been enthusiasm every step of the way,” Kaufman said of both jail and prosecutorial staff.
“One of the things that’s really important is to have a partner who’s not just OK with this but excited about it. That is, in fact, the case. We’ve been planning this for a year now.”
The excitement in Kaufman’s comments seems contagious. He’s energized by the possibilities, and we feel that from him.
If his comments in the newspaper can have such impact, imagine what the greats of Russian literature can do for the students.