Opinion/Editorial: Russian lit. overcomes boundaries

That shattering sound you hear is the smashing of stereotypes.

Give credit to University of Virginia professor Andrew Kaufman and his colleagues, Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer and Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.

And when the program they’re sponsoring begins this fall, especially give credit to students from UVa and to participants from the jail.

You see, these two unlikely groups will come together as co-equals to study the challenging subject matter of Russian literature.

“Russian writers went straight to the jugular of existential questions,” said Kaufman, who is also UVa’s assistant director of Community Engaged Learning Initiatives. “…[T]hey just go straight to the big questions of who am I, why am I here and how should I live?”

Those questions are shared by many of us, but particularly by people in the maw of change.

“When you think of it, college students are in a transitional stage in their lives and the correctional students are, as well,” Kaufman told The Daily Progress. “They’re all asking these big questions. The Russian literature will really lend itself to that.”