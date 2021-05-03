Opinion/Editorial: Reversing skill losses in reading

The ability to read fluently and comprehend what you read is, hands down, the most important academic skill a child needs to master to be successful in school and later in adult life. There is no substitute for a lack of this foundational skill.

Literacy experts recommend that children in grades K-2 receive at least 20 or 30 minutes of phonics instruction daily because research has shown that the ability to decode (sound out words) is what separates good readers from struggling ones. Research also shows that 88% of students who wound up dropping out of high school were still struggling to read in third grade.

Yet too many third-graders were not proficient in reading, according to results of the 2018-19 Third Grade Standards of Learning Reading tests released by the Virginia Department of Education. The tests were administered before the SOLs were suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is highly unlikely that during the recent school closures, with all of the education disruptions they caused, that young children’s ability to read improved. In fact, a new study of 250,000 reading tests from 100 school districts in 22 states last spring and fall by researchers at Stanford University found a 30% decrease in oral reading fluency scores for students in first through third grades.