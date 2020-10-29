Opinion/Editorial: Return Warner to Senate

Virginia voters have the privilege and responsibility next week to elect a U.S. senator, choosing between incumbent Mark Warner, Democrat, and Daniel Gade, Republican.
This has been a well-fought campaign, giving voters clear and contrasting pictures of the two candidates. Although at times, as with many races, it has seemed overly reliant on buzz words and rhetoric over substance, voters still should have enough information on which to base a reasonable decision.
Adding to that information is Mr. Warner’s established track record, both as a U.S. senator and, before that, as governor of Virginia. In those positions, he has served as a moderate member of his party.
Mr. Gade has attacked that record, repeatedly using the buzz words “career politician” to refer to his opponent — to which Mr. Warner replies that he was in private business longer than he’s been in politics.
But in any case, experience can be a strong positive in politics. Mr. Warner has gained seniority in key positions, most notably in the national defense arena: He now is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
With questions arising today over foreign influence in elections, and with Virginia home to a wide array of intelligence and national defense entities in both the public and private sectors — including right here in Charlottesville-Albemarle — that contribute some $53 billion to the state economy, Mr. Warner’s expertise is extremely valuable to the commonwealth.
Mr. Gade has his own expertise in military affairs, and it is deep and wide: He is a veteran who served in Iraq, where he lost a limb. He has been active in veterans’ affairs and would bring direct knowledge to national defense issues coming before the Senate. But to have the kind of influence Mr. Warner now possesses, he would have to serve for years while working his way up through the ranks.
National defense is a Warner strong point, but it is not his No. 1 concern at this particular moment, he tells The Daily Progress. That priority is “addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” including providing money to state and local governments in any federal aid package that emerges from Congress.
“Local governments should not have to tighten their budgets, face hiring freezes, furloughs, layoffs, and cut essential services during this crisis,” he says.
Much of Mr. Warner’s approach to improving the economy is centered on technology, including promoting broadband accessibility in underserved communities, providing a tax environment that encourages research and development, and helping Virginians improve their skills in order to find employment in an increasingly high-tech world.
“I firmly believe the issues in front of us are not red versus blue issues, they are past versus future issues,” he says.
Mr. Gade is a strong candidate. He holds a master’s and a doctorate in public administration, and is a professor at American University’s School of Public Affairs, accomplishments directly related to the practice of politics.
But Mr. Gade has given himself a tough assignment in seeking to unseat Mark Warner. Unless an incumbent has become vulnerable through a scandal or some other sort of dramatic stumble, ouster is difficult.
Mr. Warner has no such handicap. Instead, he has a record of solid service, moderate politics and general alignment with the majority of Virginia voters.
With all due respect to Mr. Gade for his vigorous campaign (and, indeed, for his military service to his country), The Daily Progress endorses Sen. Mark Warner.
Editor’s note: The candidates’ responses to questions posed in questionnaires by The Daily Progress are available online at https://dailyprogress.com/opinion/columnists/.
