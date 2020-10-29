Opinion/Editorial: Return Warner to Senate

Virginia voters have the privilege and responsibility next week to elect a U.S. senator, choosing between incumbent Mark Warner, Democrat, and Daniel Gade, Republican.

This has been a well-fought campaign, giving voters clear and contrasting pictures of the two candidates. Although at times, as with many races, it has seemed overly reliant on buzz words and rhetoric over substance, voters still should have enough information on which to base a reasonable decision.

Adding to that information is Mr. Warner’s established track record, both as a U.S. senator and, before that, as governor of Virginia. In those positions, he has served as a moderate member of his party.

Mr. Gade has attacked that record, repeatedly using the buzz words “career politician” to refer to his opponent — to which Mr. Warner replies that he was in private business longer than he’s been in politics.

But in any case, experience can be a strong positive in politics. Mr. Warner has gained seniority in key positions, most notably in the national defense arena: He now is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.