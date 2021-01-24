Opinion/Editorial: Restoring productive leadership in Charlottesville

Negativity.
Conflict.
Dissension.
There are plenty of words to describe what’s been going on in Charlottesville, both in government and among the citizenry. Now the city must find a way to engage in constructive criticism.
That’s a subtlety that has eluded many people in recent times.
And there’s a reason for this lack of nuance: Many of Charlottesville’s problems are not subtle. They are blatant. And they are accompanied by high emotion.
The veneer covering some of these problems cracked open with the politically volatile, violent events of 2017.
Social justice issues surged to the forefront of debate — along with an outpouring of long-buried anger over injustices that have been in place for generations.
We knew at the time that such emotions were justified and also that expressing them had the potential to be cathartic; this could lead both to policy reform and to healing.
The question now is: Has this state of affairs passed the tipping point at which expressing anger and establishing blame have become not cathartic or effective, but rather counterproductive?
Recent evidence suggests so. An objective consultant brought in to help City Council recruit its next city manager (who would be the fifth manager or acting/interim manager since 2017) warned that the city was so unstable that it couldn’t even conduct a reasonable search effort.
With another vacancy looming for that position, City Council took the unusual step of suspending transparency in its search and hiring Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission executive director Chip Boyles to step in. In mid-February, Boyles will start as city manager on what sounds like an emergency basis; at some later time, after stability is achieved, the council will return to its original hiring plan, which includes an open-interview format, at which point Boyles can apply for the renewed position.
Although the consultant seemed to suggest that the city needed stability first before hiring a manager, the reverse is likely true: Charlottesville needs a manager before it can achieve stability.
Remember, the post soon will be vacant again, with the current acting manager leaving to take a job elsewhere. Something had to be done.
In announcing Boyles’ hiring, City Council took a significant step in leadership in attempting to resolve the negativity issue: It accepted its share of the problem.
“Council must acknowledge its central role in creating the instability within city government,” it said in a statement. “We will need to establish, and adhere to, clear procedures, expectations, and norms that govern how Council conducts business … prioritizes public policy … and [makes] the changes necessary to create an environment where city staff are empowered to lead the organization and execute Council’s policy priorities. Our community needs leadership, and Council must rise to the occasion.”
This is a start toward a better future.
Council cannot control the text and tone of debate and complaint in the city, but it can set a positive example by the way it conducts itself.
What’s more, it can vastly improve the efficiency with which it solves the city’s problems. If less time is spent in counterproductive wrangling and dispute among councilors, more time can be devoted to actually tackling the problems themselves.
Here again it’s time a bit of nuance. This does not mean council should squelch debate or ignore criticism. Instead, council should engage in productive debate and constructive criticism.
Citizens, too, can help by differentiating between needless negativity and constructive criticism. Negativity can build on itself and pull us into a downward spiral — a phenomenon already in evidence.
“We did not end up in this situation overnight,” the councilors said. “We will not get out of it overnight.”
True. But an important — indeed, a necessary — start has been made.
Information link: https://www.charlottesville.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=527