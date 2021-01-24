Opinion/Editorial: Restoring productive leadership in Charlottesville

Negativity.

Conflict.

Dissension.

There are plenty of words to describe what’s been going on in Charlottesville, both in government and among the citizenry. Now the city must find a way to engage in constructive criticism.

That’s a subtlety that has eluded many people in recent times.

And there’s a reason for this lack of nuance: Many of Charlottesville’s problems are not subtle. They are blatant. And they are accompanied by high emotion.

The veneer covering some of these problems cracked open with the politically volatile, violent events of 2017.

Social justice issues surged to the forefront of debate — along with an outpouring of long-buried anger over injustices that have been in place for generations.

We knew at the time that such emotions were justified and also that expressing them had the potential to be cathartic; this could lead both to policy reform and to healing.

The question now is: Has this state of affairs passed the tipping point at which expressing anger and establishing blame have become not cathartic or effective, but rather counterproductive?