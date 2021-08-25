Opinion/Editorial: Restoring dignity

What a distressing discovery: gravestones dumped along a river to serve as erosion control.

But now the 50-year-old insult is being rectified as fully as possible.

State Sen. Richard Stuart found the headstones in 2016 along the shore of the Potomac River on property he had recently purchased.

He asked historians for help in tracing their provenance, and the story emerged.

The stones once had stood in Washington, D.C.’s, Columbian Harmony Cemetery, founded in 1859. It became a prominent burial site for African Americans.

But in the 1960s, it fell prey to development. As with Vinegar Hill in Charlottesville, it was another example of the ’60s thinking that shiny new development was the way to a bright future — and that Black communities, their properties and their traditions could be easily sacrificed to that goal.

Remains from the cemetery were relocated to National Harmony Memorial Park in Maryland — but the gravestones didn’t follow. They were sold or given away; those found on Stuart’s property were used as riprap for erosion control.