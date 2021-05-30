Opinion/Editorial: Restore 'free' to freedom of information

Roem hopes to balance these concerns by limiting the impact of her proposed bill.

For instance, free access would apply only to the first two hours of staff work necessary to produce the requested information; beyond that, fees could be charged.

The free hours would apply only to the first four requests by an individual in any 31-day period; anything additional would be subject to charges.

The bill is only at the subcommittee stage, and Roem acknowledged that it could be further tweaked as it proceeds toward formal filing.

As a principle of democracy, should members of the public ever be charged for information that, fundamentally, already belongs to them? Government should be of the people and for the people, remember.

At the intersection of principle and practicality, some gates may be necessary to conserve public resources and prevent wasteful fishing trips instigated by requesters who are not operating from good faith.

But remember this, too: Fees especially burden people of low income, who lack the resources to pay for public data.