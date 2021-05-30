Opinion/Editorial: Restore 'free' to freedom of information

Transparency about its activities should be one of the most sacred responsibilities of government.
Too often, that responsibility is sidestepped, by a number of legal or illegal methods.
But a state lawmaker has proposed important new legislation to strengthen transparency.
One critical component of the effort is economic equity.
To secure the fundamental rights belonging to the people, governments are instituted by the people, “deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” said Thomas Jefferson.
Abraham Lincoln echoed those sentiments, endorsing “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
But how are the people to consent to the actions of government if they can’t understand them?
And how can they understand those actions — much less approve or oppose them — if they can’t obtain essential information regarding government decisions?
Currently, when people try to obtain public records, state law allows governments and their agencies to charge fees. The charges are intended to cover the time it takes staff members to find the records, the cost of copying those records and other necessary work.
But those charges can be prohibitive.
Del. Danica Roem cites the story of a constituent who asked for access to video showing her autistic daughter being dragged off a school bus, along with related emails about the case.
The school district initially told her she would have to pay $8,800. The cost later was reduced to $2,500. Meanwhile, the mother spent seven months of persistent inquiry trying to obtain the records.
What are the odds the school district used pricing and months of delay to try to thwart the request?
Current law says governments cannot charge more than the actual costs of meeting the request. But policing that aspect of the law is difficult; governments and agencies are basically on the honor system for obeying the law.
Many critics suspect that some public agencies and governments are using fees to deter Freedom of Information Act requests.
Supporters argue that governments are justified in requiring reimbursement for costs associated with requests; otherwise, too much staff time and other resources can be tied up. The problem is particularly acute for small governments and agencies with few resources to begin with.
What’s more, in the past, governments have faced so-called nuisance requests that were not always made in good faith. Information once was free to requesters; the fee system was instituted in part to deal with this costly issue.
Roem hopes to balance these concerns by limiting the impact of her proposed bill.
For instance, free access would apply only to the first two hours of staff work necessary to produce the requested information; beyond that, fees could be charged.
The free hours would apply only to the first four requests by an individual in any 31-day period; anything additional would be subject to charges.
The bill is only at the subcommittee stage, and Roem acknowledged that it could be further tweaked as it proceeds toward formal filing.
As a principle of democracy, should members of the public ever be charged for information that, fundamentally, already belongs to them? Government should be of the people and for the people, remember.
At the intersection of principle and practicality, some gates may be necessary to conserve public resources and prevent wasteful fishing trips instigated by requesters who are not operating from good faith.
But remember this, too: Fees especially burden people of low income, who lack the resources to pay for public data.
What’s more, such people often are the very ones already heavily burdened by government actions — consider, for example, Black communities’ protests that their properties are disproportionately taken from them for public uses. They need information to fight back.
Access to information without undue barriers should be part of the current crusade for economic and social justice.
