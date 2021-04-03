Opinion/Editorial: Resource needed for Music Resource

Built in 1884, Mount Zion Baptist was an integral part of the city’s African American community. “Today it serves as a reminder of those early years of freedom and self-assertion,” says an affidavit that was submitted in a successful bid to have the property placed on the National Historical Register.

It is one of the few structures remaining from the 1960s’ “urban renewal” blitz that hit Vinegar Hill, an African American commercial and residential neighborhood.

And it also is simply a beautiful old building.

The MRC was influenced in its decision to sell by a fortuitous bit of timing: The adjacent Greyhound Bus terminal went up for sale first. The chance to buy both sites expands the options for anyone looking for prime real estate in downtown Charlottesville.

The center will have its own work cut out for it in acquiring more space relatively nearby.

“We’d love to find a larger space not too far away, because a lot of our kids walk over here from Buford Middle School,” said Alice K. Fox, MRC’s executive director.

That’s a double-pronged requirement: the right buyer for the historically and culturally important Mount Zion property, and the right seller for the MRC’s bigger new home.

Fingers crossed that these dual needs will be met smoothly and easily.