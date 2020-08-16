Opinion/Editorial: Report alleging Parole Board errors was kept secret

State officials withhold information. Sound familiar?
In this space last week, we criticized the Virginia State Police for fighting a judge’s order to release information relative to Charlottesville’s deadly white supremacist rally of 2017.
Then came word of another state agency — or agencies — hiding information from the public (as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch).
The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairperson violated both state law and parole board policies earlier this year in granting parole to the murderer of a police officer, according to an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
But that report was never made public until three senior Republicans demanded to see it, and who then — once it was turned over to them — made an unredacted copy publicly available.
A redacted copy previously had been given to members of the media who had sought it, but — like the state police report — the text was so blacked out that it was virtually useless.
Let’s acknowledge right up front that there are political overtones to the Republicans’ act of transparency.
Republicans have criticized the board’s efforts to reduce prison populations during the coronavirus pandemic by paroling more inmates. Proponents of the move say it protects inmates and staff by curtailing the ability of COVID-19 to spread through high-density populations. Opponents say it is an affront to justice and a danger to the public by turning criminals free too soon, and Republicans have been using that argument as a campaign theme in Virginia and elsewhere.
But the point here is less about who released the report and why. The bigger issue is the fact that state officials didn’t release it, but rather sought to hide information from the public and shield the board from accountability.
For its part, the Parole Board disputes the report, saying its conclusions “are based on faulty assumptions, incorrect facts, a misunderstanding of certain procedures, and incorrect interpretations of the Virginia State Code.”
That’s from Tonya Chapman, who became board chair after the parole decision in question was made. (The previous chair left to take up a judgeship in Virginia Beach.)
According to the report, the board failed to properly notify the prosecutor in the case, did not work hard enough to meet with the victim’s family beforehand, and denied one of the inmate’s alleged victims in a separate case a chance to address the board.
Complaints similar to these have been leveled in other parole cases as well. The report cites several parole employees who said that laws, policies and procedures for notifying victims and their families had been ignored in additional cases under the previous chair.
In the case addressed by the OIG, here are just a couple of examples of the board’s errors or that of its chair, according to the report:
» The victim’s family said they received notification of the pending parole and asked to speak with the board. A phone conference was scheduled with then-Chair Adrianne Bennett and the victim services coordinator. The family was present for the call — but no one from the Parole Board or staff showed up to listen to them, they told the investigator.
Then the family asked to meet with the board in person, but the chair denied the request because of COVID-19. The report says the board had adopted no policy on how to handle COVID. In other words: Ms. Bennett acted unilaterally.
» The board is required by law to keep minutes of its meetings. Did the Bennett board do so?
Not always, according to the report.
“Bennett’s Board meetings were often scheduled, but did not always occur and there were no Board meeting notes taken,” Ms. Chapman said in a May email. There were no records of Parole Board minutes for October 2019 through March 2020, according to the report.
There’s more … but you get the idea.
For two reasons, Virginians should be outraged by these events: the original problems themselves — and the subsequent failure to be up-front about those problems.
How and why inmates were chosen for parole has been a legitimate cause of public concern for months now. The state owes Virginians much more transparency about how it made those decisions — including, perhaps especially, when mistakes are at issue.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!