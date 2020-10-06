Opinion/Editorial: Rental relief modification is wise

The program now has been modified to allow landlords to apply directly to the state on behalf of tenants.

No one will be more motivated than landlords to get that assistance.

“Before, it relied on the tenant to do everything, and there were no consequences if the tenant didn’t do anything,” said Patrick McCloud of the Virginia Apartment Management Association. “By having the process streamlined, the landlord can initiate the process, follow up with the tenant and take control of the situation.”

The new process will help relieve tenants of much of the burden of dealing with bureaucracy in order to get help. It also promises efficiency by enabling these transactions to be completed among tenants, landlords and the state without going through intermediary agencies.

Streamlining the process is an important part of the goal of preventing housing instability.

The first wave of hardship was experienced by tenants when they lost jobs temporarily or permanently and no longer had the funds to pay their rent. A moratorium on evictions was instituted to give them time to find assistance, and the CARES Act was passed to provide some of that assistance in the practical form of financial aid.