Opinion/Editorial: Rental relief modification is wise

Help for landlords facing loss of income must be part of the equation as Virginia seeks to defend against housing instability as a consequence of the COVID pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced a modification to Virginia’s use of federal CARES money, allowing landlords to apply directly for assistance on behalf of tenants owing back rent.
A federal moratorium on evictions has been in place for months, in one form or another. The new version — which runs through Dec. 31 and was issued last month by the Centers for Disease Control under a 1944 public health law — says that tenants cannot be evicted if they sign a document for their landlord saying, among other things, that they cannot pay rent because of hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic; that they have looked for financial assistance elsewhere; and that, if evicted, they likely would end up in a homeless shelter or on the street.
It does not ban evictions for lease violations other than failure to pay rent due to COVID hardships. Nuisance behavior, criminal activity or other violations of a tenant’s lease are still cause for eviction.
Tenants also still will owe rent and late fees; the moratorium simply means that they don’t have to pay it now if they are in financial hardship.
With CARES money in play, tenants can gain assistance through a rent and mortgage relief program set up by Gov. Northam in June. That program originally allowed tenants to apply for funds to help pay the rent, or for aid agencies to apply for them.
The program now has been modified to allow landlords to apply directly to the state on behalf of tenants.
No one will be more motivated than landlords to get that assistance.
“Before, it relied on the tenant to do everything, and there were no consequences if the tenant didn’t do anything,” said Patrick McCloud of the Virginia Apartment Management Association. “By having the process streamlined, the landlord can initiate the process, follow up with the tenant and take control of the situation.”
The new process will help relieve tenants of much of the burden of dealing with bureaucracy in order to get help. It also promises efficiency by enabling these transactions to be completed among tenants, landlords and the state without going through intermediary agencies.
Streamlining the process is an important part of the goal of preventing housing instability.
The first wave of hardship was experienced by tenants when they lost jobs temporarily or permanently and no longer had the funds to pay their rent. A moratorium on evictions was instituted to give them time to find assistance, and the CARES Act was passed to provide some of that assistance in the practical form of financial aid.
Housing experts fear a second wave of hardship when the moratorium ends. Then tenants who avoided eviction may be faced with back payments that they still cannot meet. If federal money is available, it is sensible to make every effort now to provide that aid — not only so that tenants can keep a roof over their heads, but also to prevent a flood of homelessness that suddenly could overwhelm shelters, aid agencies and the court system.
Finally, a third wave of hardship could be in the offing. If landlords are not compensated, either by tenants directly or through financial aid arrangements, many may face bankruptcy. If they are forced to go out of business, the resulting loss in housing stock will cause a damaging chain reaction. Even if tenants do regain their jobs and can afford to pay, rentals may no longer be available to them.
Avoiding these consequences is important to the well-being of tenants, landlords and the commonwealth’s economy. The new change to the rental assistance program should help by smoothing the way for necessary financial aid to be delivered.
Reference link: https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/new-national-eviction-moratorium-for-the-rest-of-2020-what-you-need-to-know/
