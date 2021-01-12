Opinion/Editorial: Remove president from office

Let’s not mince words: The deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by a riotous mob was an insurrection incited by the

president of the United States, who is emotionally incapable of admitting he lost an election.

By inciting this riot that attempted to delay the constitutional process of affirming the election results, and then praising the rioters, Trump violated his oath of office to “faithfully execute” his duties. For that, he should be removed from office — either through the 25th Amendment (co-authored by Virginia’s former 6th District Rep. Richard Poff) or through impeachment. Neither will likely happen, but it’s important to lay down a marker for future generations about what kind of behavior is acceptable.

Trump is not the only one to blame here for the violence in Washington — so, too, are all the members of Congress who indulged his fantasies of electoral fraud. Sadly, that includes all four Republican members of Virginia’s House delegation — Ben Cline, Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Rob Wittman. They did not light the match, but they did help pile up the straw. This vote will be a black mark on their records that will follow them into history.