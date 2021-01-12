Opinion/Editorial: Remove president from office

Let’s not mince words: The deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by a riotous mob was an insurrection incited by the
president of the United States, who is emotionally incapable of admitting he lost an election.
By inciting this riot that attempted to delay the constitutional process of affirming the election results, and then praising the rioters, Trump violated his oath of office to “faithfully execute” his duties. For that, he should be removed from office — either through the 25th Amendment (co-authored by Virginia’s former 6th District Rep. Richard Poff) or through impeachment. Neither will likely happen, but it’s important to lay down a marker for future generations about what kind of behavior is acceptable.
Trump is not the only one to blame here for the violence in Washington — so, too, are all the members of Congress who indulged his fantasies of electoral fraud. Sadly, that includes all four Republican members of Virginia’s House delegation — Ben Cline, Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Rob Wittman. They did not light the match, but they did help pile up the straw. This vote will be a black mark on their records that will follow them into history.
There is a direct line from the deadly 2017 white nationalist march in Charlottesville (where Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides), to the men charged with plotting to kidnap and execute the governor of Michigan (and perhaps Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, as well), to the mobs who have stormed the state capitol in Oregon, to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.
These people claim to be “patriots.” They are not. They are the exact opposite of patriots.
Let’s be generous: The Republicans who signed on to those electoral challenges may have honest motives — to raise technical questions about election laws — but they had the effect of emboldening domestic terrorists. If these Republicans did not see that coming, then they are simply out of touch.
The congressional Republicans who challenged the Electoral College results aren’t the only ones to blame. So, too, are three Republican members of the Virginia General Assembly. Dels. Dave LaRock of Loudoun County, Mark Cole of Spotsylvania County and Ronnie Campbell of Rockbridge County signed on to a ludicrous letter asking Congress to set aside Virginia’s results pending a “forensic audit.”
Their complaint — they say that some of Virginia’s new voting rules are unconstitutional. They have failed their civics. No judge has found them unconstitutional.
Republicans do have a legitimate point: Perhaps there should be a national debate over election laws, particularly now that many voters have indicated a decided preference for early voting. However, for every loosening of election laws they want to complain about, Democrats will have an equal but opposite objection about restrictive voting laws in places such as Ohio and Texas. In any case, we don’t have a national election law; the Constitution leaves that up to states. For Congress to rule on all those is the antithesis of the conservative precepts of federalism.
Liberals are not blameless here. They were the ones who spent four years insisting that Trump “is not my president” and styling their opposition as “the resistance.” Here we have some people on the other side who take that somewhat more literally.
America needs a viable conservative party to advocate for smaller government and lower taxes. Alas, Republicans have let themselves come infected with a dangerous cult of personality and on Jan. 6 we saw its logical conclusion. The Book of Hosea foretold all this long ago: “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.”
Excerpted from The Roanoke Times. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.