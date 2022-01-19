Opinion/Editorial: Regional affordable housing crisis defies easy fixes

On Wednesday, the cheapest single family house for sale in Charlottesville cost $284,500, according to Zillow. It had four bedrooms and two bathrooms, but just 1,217 square feet. In Albemarle County you could get a two-bedroom, one-bath place described as "worthy of renovating" for $109,900. The next cheapest single family residence was $324,900.

The American Dream of building wealth through home ownership is turning into a nightmare for the middle class. Around here, an influx of rich retirees and working professionals lured by natural beauty and university culture has priced would-be home owners out of the market, and taxes on inflated home values threatens to drive current residents on fixed incomes from their homes.

Mel Jones, associate director of the Virginia Center for Housing Research, says the region is headed toward economic segregation. If you're a first-time homeowner and you aren't an engineer or a tech exec, Jones explained, "you're not looking to buy in Charlottesville or Albemarle."

The battle over affordable housing pits the rich against the middle class. Turning the entire area into a gigantic exclusive neighborhood gated by the size of your paycheck may not look so bad to the wealthy. If you have to commute 40 miles each way in order to live in a house, you aren't celebrating. The accepted rule for mortgage payments advises spending no more than 30% of your gross income on housing. At the very bottom end of the Charlottesville-Albemarle market, you will need a household income of at least $60,400 to cover principal, interest, taxes and insurance on a $300,000 house with a 20% down payment, according to Nerd Wallet. That will leave little, if anything, for savings, socializing, vacations or even furniture.

In 2020 the FRED economic research services estimated the median household income was $79,708 in Albemarle and $70,501 in Charlottesville. That means half of the people were below the median and half above. For middle class homebuyers, the numbers don't add up.

Do we want to be Boulder or San Francisco, where only the rich can buy single family homes? That's where we are headed. Those places enjoy good reputations and status that attract national recognition, not to mention business development and tourism. Answers to the dilemma do not come easily.

Jones says the worries of those who think affordable housing will drag down surrounding property values in Charlottesville and Albemarle are "unfounded." Research shows pride in ownership and maintenance determine value as much as of the purchase price. "We have a NIMBY (not in my backyard) issue based mostly on ignorance," Jones said.

Several single family homeowners in Charlottesville sued the city over the its new Future Land Use Map. Their complaint was that it is too specific about where multi-family housing will go. But rather than claiming that denser housing will hurt their property values, the people bringing the lawsuit said the land around their homes will become so valuable that developers will buy it at exorbitant prices, insuring that their tax bills will rise and quiet streets will become crowded.

Alternatives for affordable single family homes in hot markets are limited. Manufactured homes are one solution. An Urban Institute study found them to be 37% to 45% cheaper to build than normal single family construction. But builders make a lot more on expensive traditional homes.

Other ideas include community land trusts where, said Jones, "homeowners buy the bricks and sticks, but not the land." The homeowners can then profit on the sale of the structure and move up to something better while letting another middle class owner move in.

But that doesn't really work where real estate prices grow as they have done in Charlottesville and Albemarle. Eventually, inflation may require aggressive intervention.

"Minneapolis just got rid of all single family zoning," Jones said.

Maybe we could do that.

But in an area where a newly proposed villa and townhouse development in Crozet proudly boasts of attached housing costing $425,000 to $550,000 per unit, we might all end up in Goochland anyway.