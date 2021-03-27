Opinion/Editorial: Region’s wines shine

Did you notice that nearby wineries accounted for two-thirds of the top winners at the Virginia Governor’s Cup competition?

They are: Barboursville Vineyards, King Family Vineyards, Michael Shaps Wineworks, R.A.H Wine Co., Trump Winery and Veritas Winery.

Barboursville had three wines in the top 12, including the wine judged the overall winner, its 2015 Paxxito, which took home the Governor’s Cup.

The Central Virginia area, tracing its wine connection to Thomas Jefferson at Monticello, contains some of the oldest and most experienced wineries in the commonwealth. It makes sense that this expertise would translate into excellence.

In addition to these top 12, many other area wineries took medals in the competition — too many to mention here. There were 544 entries total from more than 100 wineries. Area wineries and cideries took nearly 60 gold medals alone. To see if your favorite winery snagged a win, go to https://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards/2021.

Congratulations to the medalists.