Opinion/Editorial: Reforms may help the VEC

Her House Bill 2040, now in a Labor and Commerce subcommittee, would do the following:

» Increase accountability for employers for failures or delays in responding to inquiries from the VEC.

Currently under law, employers are considered to have established a pattern of non-compliance after four slow or inadequate responses, and are assessed penalties if they fail to respond to three such requests.

The bill changes that to two or more occasions within a 48-month period, and assesses the penalty after the second lapse. And if employers fail to respond in a “timely or adequate” manner, they also forfeit the right to appeal a VEC decision if it goes against them.

That makes sense. If employers want input into the VEC’s rulings, they should present their side of the story — and promptly. If they do not participate in the review process, they should not expect to come back at a later date with an appeal.

Reducing the failed or inadequate responses allowed to employers also should reduce the VEC’s workload, by cutting the time staff must spend on inquiries from four communication attempts to two. That in turn should speed up the process of making final decisions and getting checks into the hands of employees.