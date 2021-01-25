Opinion/Editorial: Reforms may help the VEC

Del. Sally Hudson is tackling some of the state unemployment problems previously deplored in this space.
Since shortly after the COVID pandemic began costing people their jobs, the Virginia Employment Commission has been criticized for sluggishness in approving unemployment claims.
Granted, like many of us in and out of government, the VEC was surprised by and unprepared for a crisis as far-reaching as the current pandemic. Staff worked countless hours of overtime to get the first unemployment checks out the door.
But in other ways, the process fell apart.
For example, the VEC said it was hampered by lack of staff in processing claims involving questions about the reason an employee left his or her job. The VEC said it had 71 staff members available for the follow-up inquiries needed to resolve such issues, and those employees were trying to deal with approximately 70,000 claims.
Another problem for claimants was that the VEC required restitution if it found out later that it had mistakenly overpaid benefits. Claimants had to give the money back — precisely at a time when they probably could least afford it.
Hudson has proposed legislation addressing such problems. The Charlottesville Democrat is a labor economist and assistant professor of public policy and economics at the University of Virginia. If anybody’s qualified to deal with VEC reform, it is she.
Her House Bill 2040, now in a Labor and Commerce subcommittee, would do the following:
» Increase accountability for employers for failures or delays in responding to inquiries from the VEC.
Currently under law, employers are considered to have established a pattern of non-compliance after four slow or inadequate responses, and are assessed penalties if they fail to respond to three such requests.
The bill changes that to two or more occasions within a 48-month period, and assesses the penalty after the second lapse. And if employers fail to respond in a “timely or adequate” manner, they also forfeit the right to appeal a VEC decision if it goes against them.
That makes sense. If employers want input into the VEC’s rulings, they should present their side of the story — and promptly. If they do not participate in the review process, they should not expect to come back at a later date with an appeal.
Reducing the failed or inadequate responses allowed to employers also should reduce the VEC’s workload, by cutting the time staff must spend on inquiries from four communication attempts to two. That in turn should speed up the process of making final decisions and getting checks into the hands of employees.
» Make the employment commission responsible to some degree for its own errors, and protect benefit recipients from errors not their own. Recipients will not have to refund VEC overpayments if they did not misrepresent their circumstances in claiming the benefits; if the overpayment was due to “inducement, solicitation, or coercion” by the employer; or if the overpayment was due to an administrative error.
Of course, overpayments are not harmless occurrences. Any overpayments presumably would deplete the resources available to provide benefits to others in need. And ultimately the payments come from tax money, and care with the taxpayers’ funds is always crucial. The VEC should strive to prevent overpayments so that this money is used most efficiently, especially at a time of greatest need.
» Give employees the benefit of the doubt while a claim is being reviewed. Specifically: If a claimant already has begun receiving benefits, those benefits would continue unless and until a VEC reviewer determines ineligibility — and then the employee would have to be given written notice and an opportunity to reply.
These reforms tackle deficiencies that have been exposed in the VEC in recent months. We’re glad to see that Del. Hudson is giving them her attention.
Information link: https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?211+sum+HB2040