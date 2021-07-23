Opinion/Editorial: Reforming juvenile justice aims

Drug courts revolutionized how the justice system deals with some defendants, those who have substance use disorders.
In a similar way, juvenile justice reform may revolutionize the way courts and other systems treat young offenders.
Charlottesville is betting on just such a transformation. If the drug court experiment — which has now proved itself as a community asset — can be any guide, juvenile justice reform has a welcome chance of success.
The city is one of only seven jurisdictions nationwide picked for a project that aims to help young people surmount — or avoid — trouble, rather than primarily punishing them after they commit an offense. Like drug courts, it focuses on diversion.
Drug courts steer offenders away from jail if they are willing to go through a treatment program and comply with strict rules and supervision. The Charlottesville-Albemarle court has been highly successful, rescuing many from addiction and crime.
The juvenile justice program — sponsored by the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform at Georgetown University and underwritten by the Annie E. Casey Foundation — operates a little differently.
It still prizes diversion. “We believe that over 60% of young people who come into contact with the [prison] system can be better served by diversion,” Opal West, a representative of the Casey Foundation, told City Council recently.
The program “is all about relationship building and not so much [about] compliance and surveillance,” she said.
It has two goals: keeping juveniles out of the justice system and, if that is not possible, making sure their experience with the system has a better chance of producing improved behaviors.
To that latter end, probation should be reserved for more serious crimes, said West, and caseloads should be reduced so that probation officers have the time to effectively supervise the juveniles with whom they’re working.
“Then they can spend that quality time, their expertise, their knowledge on the young people who actually need probation,” she said.
It’s counterproductive to give probation officers such a heavy load that they can’t manage the courts’ probation plans for each young person.
Even when effectively implemented through small caseloads, probation should be reserved for more serious crimes, she said.
If young people can be kept out of the system in the first place, they are more likely to become successful adults.
So the other part of the program is guiding these youths through positive relationships, both within their families and with community organizations and mentors.
The Charlottesville program is launching two workgroups to support these twin goals: one to improve family engagement and one to improve diversion options once a young person has had contact with police.
Other workgroups will focus on developing a statement of purpose for probation and reducing probation violations arising from legal technicalities.
The program is addressing these issues within a context of equity and family involvement.
This is a multi-year project — it would have to be, given the scope of its intended reforms.
For at least two years, it will receive technical support and financial support from the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform and the Casey Foundation. After that, some city funding may be needed if additional aid isn’t forthcoming.
But that decision is for the future. For now, the partners — which also include the 16th Judicial District, city Police Department, city human services department and Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice — first must build a framework for proposed reforms and then begin to implement them, one young person at a time.
Relationship-building and other such positive strategies may turn out to be labor-intensive, but the rewards for helping a young person grow to productive adulthood are immeasurable.