Opinion/Editorial: Reforming juvenile justice aims

The program “is all about relationship building and not so much [about] compliance and surveillance,” she said.

It has two goals: keeping juveniles out of the justice system and, if that is not possible, making sure their experience with the system has a better chance of producing improved behaviors.

To that latter end, probation should be reserved for more serious crimes, said West, and caseloads should be reduced so that probation officers have the time to effectively supervise the juveniles with whom they’re working.

“Then they can spend that quality time, their expertise, their knowledge on the young people who actually need probation,” she said.

It’s counterproductive to give probation officers such a heavy load that they can’t manage the courts’ probation plans for each young person.

Even when effectively implemented through small caseloads, probation should be reserved for more serious crimes, she said.

If young people can be kept out of the system in the first place, they are more likely to become successful adults.