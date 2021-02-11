Opinion/Editorial: Reform Parole Board

One of the few criminal justice reform bills before the General Assembly this session that actually focuses on the rights of victims instead of criminals passed the state Senate unanimously and was sent to the House of Delegates last Friday on “crossover day.”
The bill (SB 1104), patroned by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, requires the Virginia Parole Board to notify both the commonwealth’s attorney and the victim(s) of a crime at least 21 business days before the offender is released from prison. The only exception to the mandated reporting would be if the victim submitted a written statement waiving that right.
The bill also “requires that the monthly reports issued by the Board regarding actions taken on the parole of prisoners (i) be published on the last day of the month; and (ii) include the offenses of which prisoners considered for parole were convicted, the jurisdictions in which such offenses were committed, and the amount of time served by such prisoners.”
“Even if many, many years have passed, it’s gonna be a shock to many victims of crimes to see the perpetrator in the community, and sometimes precautions need to be taken. Some people are gonna want to move,” Obenshain said.
Another bill (SB 1103) sponsored by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, would make individual votes of members of the Parole Board subject to the Freedom of Information Act; it also passed the Senate on a 33-6 vote.
The five-member Virginia Parole Board came under fire last year for releasing inmates without first notifying victims and their families, as required by state law. This secretive body did not allow the public to attend parole hearings, sealed its records and did not publish any of its votes, so Virginians had no way of knowing about the imminent release of a particular prisoner.
Public outcry after the board released 95 violent felons, including Richmond cop killer Vincent Martin, in just 35 days without notifying or allowing prosecutors or victims to testify prompted an investigation by state Inspector General Michael Westfall. He later released a report documenting the Parole Board’s violations of state laws as well as its own policies and procedures.
Last year, the House Courts of Justice Committee tabled bills that would have required the Parole Board to notify prosecutors and victims of a prisoner’s imminent release and subject the board’s votes to FOIA requests. The public will soon know if delegates who are running for reelection this year support more transparency and accountability, or are content to just let Parole Board members continue to release violent offenders without any public scrutiny.
There is simply no excuse for keeping Virginians in the dark on these actions.
From The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg.