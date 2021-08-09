Opinion/Editorial: Reform higher ed. funding?

That might be one of the reasons the report criticizes state higher education funding as inconsistent and non-transparent.

But balanced against that criticism must be an understanding of Virginia’s distinctive philosophy of higher ed.

Unlike most states, which have a tightly unified and centrally controlled state university system, Virginia believes students are better served by being able to choose among a diversity of schools and education models, and that schools are better served by being allowed a certain amount of autonomy in how they operate.

This system generally has served Virginia well.

But it also, by its very design, creates inconsistencies. And the limited autonomy granted to schools may be perceived as contributing to a lack of transparency, since schools’ funding histories must to some degree be traced individually.

A case can be made that Virginia needs to re-evaluate its dollar commitment to higher education and reformulate the way it apportions aid. In other words, the state should change its approach on both a quantitative and a qualitative level.