Opinion/Editorial: Redistricting amendment serves voters

This is not fool-proof. Democrats worry that GOP-chosen judges will tip the scales, although federal courts can reject another attempt at gerrymandering, and state Supreme Court justices are not known to be as political as, well, politicians.

But Democratic concerns reek with hypocrisy. The same Dems who moaned for years about the unfairness of the old maps got control of both houses of the General Assembly last year. Suddenly, with the chance to redraw the lines themselves, many of them decided that the amendment they had pushed for a decade was a terrible idea.

The only way the amendment got on the ballot at all was somewhat miraculous. Both chambers had to approve it for two sessions in a row, and it had to be the two sessions before the next census. (Even now, a delayed census count could mean the first state elections affected could be in 2023 instead of 2021.)

If the amendment to let the people decide does not pass this year, look for 10 more years of gerrymandering, whichever party draws the lines.

Last December, a poll showed that nearly three-quarters of registered voters in Virginia favored this proposed amendment. We hope that Democrats’ opposition to what seemed to them a great idea just one year ago won’t change many minds.

Vote “yes” for Amendment 1, which will keep politicians from choosing their voters.

Adapted from The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.