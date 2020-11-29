Opinion/Editorial: Redacted reports remain center of controversyr

The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General is charged with the critical responsibility of serving as a watchdog over other agencies.

But all too often, government simply serves itself — even when a watchdog agency such as the OSIG tries to do its job.

That’s the picture painted by a review of the agency’s investigation into allegations against the Virginia Parole Board.

The original finding was that the VPB and its former chairperson had failed to follow state law and its own policies in granting parole to the murderer of a police officer, according to an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

But that report was never made public until three senior Republican lawmakers demanded to see it, and then made an unredacted copy publicly available.

A redacted copy previously had been given to members of the media who had sought it, but the text was so blacked out that it was virtually useless.