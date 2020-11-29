Opinion/Editorial: Redacted reports remain center of controversyr

The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General is charged with the critical responsibility of serving as a watchdog over other agencies.
But all too often, government simply serves itself — even when a watchdog agency such as the OSIG tries to do its job.
That’s the picture painted by a review of the agency’s investigation into allegations against the Virginia Parole Board.
The original finding was that the VPB and its former chairperson had failed to follow state law and its own policies in granting parole to the murderer of a police officer, according to an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
But that report was never made public until three senior Republican lawmakers demanded to see it, and then made an unredacted copy publicly available.
A redacted copy previously had been given to members of the media who had sought it, but the text was so blacked out that it was virtually useless.
Now the controversy has shifted to just why the report had been so heavily redacted — as have been others that followed it. A recent story from the Virginia Mercury chronicles the involvement of the Northam administration — although, as the story points out, the fact that the reports are redacted, as are the emails concerning them, makes it difficult to find out whether anyone was meddling and, if so, how significantly.
On July 23, the inspector general emailed officials in the Northam administration to say its investigative report was ready to be issued to journalists who had requested it under the Freedom of Information Act — the type of heads-up that both the OSIG and freedom-of-information experts say is simply routine.
But on July 24, the administration didn’t just acknowledge the pending release — it began pushing back.
“Please advise what time you plan to release this,” replied Nicky Zamotsny, a deputy in the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security.
And later: “I want to let you know that we have reviewed this report and have concerns about the accuracy of several findings. We are preparing a formal response, which is forthcoming.”
Meanwhile, the parole board was objecting to the report and its conclusions, saying that the OSIG misinterpreted some policies and misread the law. It claimed it had provided information for the investigation on assumption that the information was exempted from disclosure and would not be made public — an interpretation of law disputed by FOIA experts.
The department of public safety was in close communication with the board, emails show. Later, the department said it did not advise the OSIG on redacting the report.
An email from the parole board’s current chairman said the board insisted that certain information be withheld from public view on the advice of the attorney general’s office.
But then the AG’s office said that its advice is just that — advice, not instructions. It refused, however, to say what advice it had offered.
Additionally, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office has withheld 37 related documents by labeling them as “working documents,” a commonly employed FOIA exemption — or a frustrating loophole, depending on your viewpoint.
As the newspaper was trying to pull together the pieces of this puzzle, the OSIG declined to answer follow-up questions or make its director available for an interview.
Meanwhile, the lawmakers who demanded to see the July report and who released it to the public have not been given that opportunity again. Now they’re receiving only redacted reports as well.
Is all this an objective effort to ensure the fair release of information or an attempt to protect an agency from the consequences of its actions?
What do you think?
Information links:
https://www.virginia.gov/agencies/office-of-the-state-inspector-general/
https://www.virginiamercury.com/2020/11/23/redactions-to-watchdog-report-on-va-parole-board-came-after-governors-office-got-notice-of-foia-requests/
