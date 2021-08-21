 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Rectifying a record
Witch Pardon

Karla Hailer, a fifth-grade teacher from Scituate, Massachussets, shoots a video at a circular stone memorial that stands at the site in Salem where five women were hanged as witches more than 325 years ago.

 Stephan Savoia

Elsewhere, students are not just studying history but getting directly involved in rectifying historic mistakes.

Students at North Andover Middle School, Massachusetts, have painstakingly researched the case of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was condemned to death as a witch during the height of the 1693 Salem witch trials.

She was never executed — but never exonerated, either.

Nor was Johnson’s name included in subsequent efforts to clear those caught up in the killing frenzy.

Using research done by the students, a state legislator has introduced legislation that would exonerate Johnson of the crime of witchcraft.

Civics teacher Carrie LaPierre said some of her students initially weren’t enthusiastic about the project.

“Some of the conversation was, ‘Why are we doing this? She’s dead. Isn’t there more important stuff going on in the world?’” she said.

“But they came around to the idea that it’s important that in some small way we could do this one thing.”

Good call, kids.

