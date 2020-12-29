Opinion/Editorial: Recalling the illustrious career of Ambassador Howell

Margie Howell, the ambassador’s wife, recently said that part of the story was a calculated disinformation ploy that later took on a life of its own. Mr. Howell already had installed extra water tanks as a precaution, but didn’t want the Iraqis to know in case it prompted them to mount a raid to destroy the tanks.

Eventually, Saddam allowed everyone to safely leave the compound and the country, with Mr. Howell and four others being the last to depart. The siege had lasted from Aug. 2 to Dec. 11, 1990.

Kuwait was his final posting; he had spent much of his U.S. Foreign Service career in the Middle East.

W. Nathaniel Howell joined the service in 1965, and after a year in Washington was sent to Cairo. His next assignment attached him to NATO in Paris and in Brussels. He also served in Beirut, Lebanon; the United Arab Emirates; and Algiers, Algeria, interspersed with rotations back stateside — during one of which he was political adviser to the Defense Department’s U.S. Central Command.

A native of Portsmouth, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 1961 and a Ph.D. in government and foreign affairs in 1965.