Opinion/Editorial: Recalling the illustrious career of Ambassador Howell

Charlottesville-Albemarle lost one of its most distinguished residents earlier this month with the death of Ambassador Nat Howell.
In a long and honorable career, he is best known as the ambassador to Kuwait who kept the U.S. embassy open despite the Iraqi invasion of that country.
Diplomacy is often thought of as subtle and restrained game of chess, but sometimes it calls for sheer courage under pressure.
“Ambassador Howell protected embassy staff and American citizens on the compound, surrounded by Iraqi soldiers, with no end in sight,” said Mark Herzberg, deputy executive officer for the U.S. Agency for International Development in the West Bank. “He kept the flag flying, directed several evacuation flights, and gave hope to Americans in hiding and the people of Kuwait.”
Had the invading dictator Saddam Hussein managed to oust the 100 or so Americans from the consulate, it would have been a practical and, more importantly, a symbolic victory for the invaders.
If they could acquire American hostages, the Iraqis relocated them to potential military targets, using them as human shields to deter attacks by forces seeking to liberate Kuwait.
The Iraqis surrounded the compound with soldiers and shut off water and electricity. A famous story says the stubborn and resourceful residents stayed alive by drinking water from the swimming pool and, later, digging a well.
Margie Howell, the ambassador’s wife, recently said that part of the story was a calculated disinformation ploy that later took on a life of its own. Mr. Howell already had installed extra water tanks as a precaution, but didn’t want the Iraqis to know in case it prompted them to mount a raid to destroy the tanks.
Eventually, Saddam allowed everyone to safely leave the compound and the country, with Mr. Howell and four others being the last to depart. The siege had lasted from Aug. 2 to Dec. 11, 1990.
Kuwait was his final posting; he had spent much of his U.S. Foreign Service career in the Middle East.
W. Nathaniel Howell joined the service in 1965, and after a year in Washington was sent to Cairo. His next assignment attached him to NATO in Paris and in Brussels. He also served in Beirut, Lebanon; the United Arab Emirates; and Algiers, Algeria, interspersed with rotations back stateside — during one of which he was political adviser to the Defense Department’s U.S. Central Command.
A native of Portsmouth, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 1961 and a Ph.D. in government and foreign affairs in 1965.
When he retired from the Foreign Service after Kuwait, he and Mrs. Howell returned to Albemarle County — and to the university. During 1991-92, he was diplomat-in-residence in UVa’s Woodrow Wilson Department of Government and Foreign Affairs. He retired in 2015 as the John Minor Maury Jr. Professor of Public Affairs and director of the Institute for Global Policy Research and the Arabian Peninsula and Gulf Studies Program.
Five years ago, Mr. Howell also became an inaugural member of The Daily Progress editorial advisory board, a group of prominent citizens convened to discuss current events with newspaper leadership.
He was a steady, leavening presence who both enlightened and lightened the discussions, first with his intellect and then with his humor. He was humble, down-to-earth, considerate and supportive.
It was easy to see how he inspired respect and liking among those with whom he served in some of the world’s most volatile hotspots.
One of those was Isidrio Galguera, who served with Mr. Howell as a U.S. Marine Corps Embassy guard in Algeria and Kuwait. He said it best: “This is one of the persons that I most respect in this world. Rest in peace and Semper Fidelis.”
Nat Howell, we’ll miss you.