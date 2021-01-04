Opinion/Editorial: Recalling heroism of 2020

They were fired, demoted or passed over in their jobs. Their lives and the well-being of their families were threatened. They faced harassment on the streets and savage attacks on social media.
Their offense? They chose to stand for democracy and the rule of law over the corrupt demands and machinations of President Donald Trump.
It’s a long list: members of his administration, career public servants, volunteer poll workers, state and federal election officials, judges and others who chose to do the right thing in the face of immense pressure from a president who never shied away from savaging his critics or any who failed to offer perfect loyalty. These Americans were loyal to the law and to the Constitution.
The honor roll can begin with former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who blew the whistle on Trump’s threat to withhold already approved military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the “favor” of its president announcing an investigation into political opponent Joe Biden. Vindman was fired as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council and was eventually forced to retire from the Army he had faithfully served for 21 years. Not even his twin brother, Lt. Col. Eugene Vindman, who was not connected to the controversy, escaped vindictive punishment. He was fired from his job as an NSC lawyer at the White House.
They lost their jobs, but not their honor. We thank both brothers, sons of political refugees who had fled the Soviet Union, for their loyal service to their adopted country.
Trump’s extortion scheme also brought public attention to Marie Yovanovitch, who had tirelessly battled political corruption as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine before being unceremoniously removed when the White House saw her as a threat to its political plotting.
Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill, the NSC’s top Russia expert, both provided powerful testimony at the congressional impeachment hearings in the face of death threats and at the risk of their professional careers.
Many would wish to write these patriots off as career bureaucrats, but our nation should honor their dedication to the rules and norms that have preserved our democracy as a beacon for the rest of the world.
Nowhere have those [norms] been tested more severely than in the crucible of the 2020 presidential election.
Gabriel Sterling, a voting system official in Georgia, not only confirmed the validity of Joe Biden’s victory in that state but called out the president and other Republican leaders for failing to condemn threats of violence against election workers who were doing their jobs under the most stressful of circumstances.
Sterling and his boss, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, were facing death threats of themselves and their families for refusing Trump’s demands to overturn the election results.
“This is elections,” Sterling said at an emotional press conference. “This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. It’s too much.”
We honor Aaron Van Langevelde, a 40-year old Republican appointee to Michigan’s board of state election canvassers, who resisted incredible pressure from the president and his party to deny Biden’s 150,000-vote victory in that pivotal state.
“As John Adams once said, we are a government of laws, not men,” he said before the vote. “This board needs to adhere to that principle….”
Attacked on social media and requiring police protection at his home, Van Langevelde lived up to the principles on which the nation was founded.
Our democracy survived one of the gravest threats in recent memory because individuals showed the courage to do the right thing. It’s a lesson we shouldn’t forget.
Excerpted from The Houston Chronicle. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.