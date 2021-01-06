Opinion/Editorial: Rebellion in our capital

We condemn this. It is wrong. It is unpatriotic. It is unlawful.

This is rebellion.

Virginia is being drawn in, as state National Guard are being deployed to assist law enforcement officials in Washington. And any overflow from the riot will seep into neighboring states and neighborhoods such as Northern Virginia.

Here in Charlottesville, the scenes of violence in the nation’s capital recall trauma from Aug. 12, 2017.

So many things are familiar.

We heard Donald Trump say to Charlottesville that there were “good people on both sides” — just as he said to Washington rioters that “we love you.”

We saw Capitol and Washington police unprepared for the intentions of the protesters and the severity of the violence. This was even though the Washington protest was publicly announced and officials knew it was coming. Officials did not, apparently, anticipate the danger.

Charlottesville, too, faced an underprepared police force, a failure that led to death and destruction.

Indeed, Mr. Biden was inspired to run for president by events in Charlottesville — even, specifically, by Donald Trump’s statement on that day.