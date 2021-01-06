Opinion/Editorial: Rebellion in our capital

This is revolution.
A mob has stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaching security, ransacking desks in the Senate, sending members of the House cowering for cover.
At least one shot has been fired. News organizations are reporting that a woman has been seriously injuried; someone has suffered a cardiac arrest; someone else has suffered broken bones in a fall. Police officers have been injured.
Another victim was — as intended — the Congress’s lawful duty to review and certify the Electoral College count from the presidential election. But many leaders from both parties have said they will not be intimidated from fulfilling that duty, and will go back into session as soon as it is safe.
This is insurrection.
“Our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” said President-elect Joe Biden. “An assault on the rule of law. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings…the people’s business. …
“Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile.”
There is no way to avoid the obvious. Donald Trump has incited this violence. Even a so-called stand-down statement by the president was nothing but a veiled effort to continue stoking disaffection.
We condemn this. It is wrong. It is unpatriotic. It is unlawful.
This is rebellion.
Virginia is being drawn in, as state National Guard are being deployed to assist law enforcement officials in Washington. And any overflow from the riot will seep into neighboring states and neighborhoods such as Northern Virginia.
Here in Charlottesville, the scenes of violence in the nation’s capital recall trauma from Aug. 12, 2017.
So many things are familiar.
We heard Donald Trump say to Charlottesville that there were “good people on both sides” — just as he said to Washington rioters that “we love you.”
We saw Capitol and Washington police unprepared for the intentions of the protesters and the severity of the violence. This was even though the Washington protest was publicly announced and officials knew it was coming. Officials did not, apparently, anticipate the danger.
Charlottesville, too, faced an underprepared police force, a failure that led to death and destruction.
Indeed, Mr. Biden was inspired to run for president by events in Charlottesville — even, specifically, by Donald Trump’s statement on that day.
The idea of running “really started percolating,” said his sister and adviser, Valerie Biden Owens, “and the essence of this was Charlottesville. I can tell you that was a major motivating moment for my brother, and the entire family.”
The repercussions of that day in Charlottesville still reverberate, even in today’s actions.
We can only trust and pray that America will come to its senses and return to a sense of law and order, of rightness and decency.
We have had our election. We have had numerous — more than 60 — court challenges to the election; rulings from both Republican and Democratic jurists have gone against the president.
The voters have spoken; the courts have spoken.
The decision is made.
Information link: https://apnews.com/article/0da41bc7243c434b8d6522cc344c61bc