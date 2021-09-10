Opinion/Editorial: Ready to go at CHO

“Shovel ready” was the catchphrase for the 2009 federal stimulus package intended to help lift the country out of the Great Recession.

There is no standard definition of what that means.

Whatever definition is applied, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is working to make sure that its project plans are as close to completion as possible and that the airport can leverage funding to best advantage.

CHO’s executive director, Melinda Crawford, described a terminal area master plan that can help the airport authority determine the best way to use federal and state aid along with airport-generated revenues.

Managing the money gets complicated, because sometimes aid can be used for certain purposes but not for others, or it comes with other types of restrictions. So, for instance, CHO would want to spend federal and state money both where it’s most needed and where the government sources say it can be used. That means revenues — mostly generated by parking fees — and options for borrowing money can be saved for projects ineligible for state or federal aid, however worthy they might be.

Plans include expanding the terminal building, as well as parking, rental car facilities and plane-side infrastructure, such as upgrades to the 1970s-era control tower.