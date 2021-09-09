Opinion/Editorial: Questions churn over Brackney termination

When Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney was fired on Sept. 1 by City Manager Chip Boyles, the mayor quickly took to Facebook in response.
Among Nikuyah Walker’s statements was this startling comment:
“I would appreciate receiving respect as the mayor and having been given a reason why.”
The statement implied that not even the mayor knew what was going on regarding Brackney’s termination.
She confirmed that at City Council’s first meeting since the firing, where a number of city residents demanded answers.
Walker said that neither she nor other city councilors were involved in the decision to terminate and would not have had the power to stop it in any case.
She also confirmed that she was unaware of the decision until it was announced.
Boyles had said that he was exercising his authority as city manager to make that personnel call.
Even as some questions are answered regarding the chief’s termination, it seems they just lead to fresh ones.
Based on Walker’s claims, one can only conclude that it would have been prudent, diplomatic and, yes, respectful for Boyles to have alerted city councilors to the pending termination so that they would not have been blindsided.
Why did he not do so?
One reason might have been that a fast-developing emergency necessitated emergency action. A mass resignation or walkout by police officers could qualify as such an emergency.
Let’s be clear: We have no inside knowledge that such a dire scenario was in the offing. Perhaps some other sort of emergency came into play.
We are only seeking to understand what kind of situation might have arisen that would have justified the extraordinary act of firing the police chief without letting the City Council know.
And we are not the only ones to speculate that the termination was linked to police officer dissatisfaction with Brackney’s approach. An extremely low level of morale was confirmed by a survey by the Central Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, the results of which were released last month.
In turn, that survey confirmed some criticisms of the chief that had been collected by a city survey in 2020 — the results of which were not released at the time. They were shared with the press and the public only after Brackney’s termination.
The nature of the firing and Walker’s subsequent comments also hint at possible friction over the larger issue of authority.
That suspected friction is not new — and not even unique to this particular incarnation of the council.
The fact is that Charlottesville operates under a city manager form of government. This governing structure gives City Council policy-making authority, but gives the manager the power to make wide-ranging management decisions. In that sense, Boyles followed allowable procedure — however unwise it might have been to exclude the people who hired him, the members of council.
Disagreements over authority have in the past occasionally led to calls for Charlottesville to switch to a strong-mayor form of government. That system, however, risks dangerously politicizing day-to-day management decisions.
Having a professional manager make operational decisions instead of an elected politician reduces the influence of self-serving partisanship. But too wide a gap between manager and elected officials carries risk as well: that the policy makers (council) and the implementers (managers) are working at cross purposes.
Nor is a gap acceptable between the city leaders, whether elected or appointed, and the people they govern.
At the Sept. 7 City Council meeting, citizens demanded answers for Brackney’s firing — and got little response.
If and when those questions begin to be answered, we wouldn’t be surprised if they simply led to fresh ones.