Opinion/Editorial: Questions churn over Brackney termination

Why did he not do so?

One reason might have been that a fast-developing emergency necessitated emergency action. A mass resignation or walkout by police officers could qualify as such an emergency.

Let’s be clear: We have no inside knowledge that such a dire scenario was in the offing. Perhaps some other sort of emergency came into play.

We are only seeking to understand what kind of situation might have arisen that would have justified the extraordinary act of firing the police chief without letting the City Council know.

And we are not the only ones to speculate that the termination was linked to police officer dissatisfaction with Brackney’s approach. An extremely low level of morale was confirmed by a survey by the Central Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, the results of which were released last month.

In turn, that survey confirmed some criticisms of the chief that had been collected by a city survey in 2020 — the results of which were not released at the time. They were shared with the press and the public only after Brackney’s termination.

The nature of the firing and Walker’s subsequent comments also hint at possible friction over the larger issue of authority.