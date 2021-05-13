Opinion/Editorial: Questions about Va.’s 2021 races

With voting now underway in Virginia’s Democratic primary (through June 8) and voting in the Republican convention now completed, we’re finally getting some clarity, or at least better questions, on the races. Among them:

Why is no one attacking Terry McAuliffe?

The former governor, who hopes to pull a modern-day Mills Godwin by serving two nonconsecutive terms, is clearly the front-runner in the Democratic contest. The latest poll, from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, shows McAuliffe at 47% and no other candidate higher than 8%.

Why, then, aren’t the other four candidates — Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan — being more forceful in attacking McAuliffe?

They seem to be acting as if there’s plenty of time left to make their cases when, in fact, it’s really the morning of a very extended Election Day. Every day, there are more votes already in the ballot box, and not a single one of these candidates has made a full-throated critique of why McAuliffe.

There may be good strategic reasons why they aren’t willing to do this. In a multi-candidate race, if one candidate goes after the front-runner, sometimes voters reject both of them.