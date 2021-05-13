Opinion/Editorial: Questions about Va.’s 2021 races

With voting now underway in Virginia’s Democratic primary (through June 8) and voting in the Republican convention now completed, we’re finally getting some clarity, or at least better questions, on the races. Among them:
Why is no one attacking Terry McAuliffe?
The former governor, who hopes to pull a modern-day Mills Godwin by serving two nonconsecutive terms, is clearly the front-runner in the Democratic contest. The latest poll, from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, shows McAuliffe at 47% and no other candidate higher than 8%.
Why, then, aren’t the other four candidates — Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan — being more forceful in attacking McAuliffe?
They seem to be acting as if there’s plenty of time left to make their cases when, in fact, it’s really the morning of a very extended Election Day. Every day, there are more votes already in the ballot box, and not a single one of these candidates has made a full-throated critique of why McAuliffe.
There may be good strategic reasons why they aren’t willing to do this. In a multi-candidate race, if one candidate goes after the front-runner, sometimes voters reject both of them.
Or maybe they realize McAuliffe is going to win and they don’t want to damage him for the fall election. Maybe they just hope to position themselves for a future run.
How strong is the Democratic establishment? We’re seeing one test of that establishment in the governor’s race. We’ll see another in the lieutenant governor’s race, where Gov. Ralph Northam and other top party leaders have backed Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William County for lieutenant governor.
Since McAuliffe seems likely to win the nomination for governor, and Attorney General Mark Herring seems likely to be renominated for his post, the lieutenant governor’s race is really the only one truly open.
The decision by top party leaders to rally around Ayala makes sense: It would be inconvenient for Democrats in 2021 to nominate an all-male ticket. The desire to put a woman — and a woman with both Hispanic and Middle Eastern heritage — on the ticket might have come naturally to Democrats.
The move also comes as the sprawling six-candidate field — there’s never been a statewide primary with that many candidates — shows signs of becoming less open. In February, a Wason Center poll shows no candidate with more than 2% of the vote. A recent poll showed Sam Rasoul starting to pull away from the pack — with 12%. No other candidate still in the race polled over 2%.
Rasoul’s showing isn’t a surprise to those to have paid attention: He’s done the best job lining up support from various “progressive” groups on the left.
Has Rasoul’s strong showing alarmed the party establishment? And will that same establishment now be able to deliver for Ayala? We’ll see.
How far right have Republicans gone? There once was a time when Kirk Cox would have been the obvious winner of the GOP nomination. For a party out of power to be able to field a former speaker of the House — you can’t buy that kind of gravitas.
His endorsements by two former governors (George Allen and Bob McDonnell) would surely have sealed the deal. So would a campaign history that shows Cox has won in a district that now otherwise votes Democratic, a useful skill for a Republican nominee in a state that hasn’t seen a Republican win statewide in 12 years.
This isn’t that time, though. Cox lost.
Excerpted and adapted from The Roanoke Times. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.