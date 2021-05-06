Opinion/Editorial: PVCC's free ride is welcome

A free community college education has been the goal of some activists for several years now.

Piedmont Community College is actually offering that option — for the short term, at least, while the money holds out.

PVCC will be eliminating tuition and fees for qualifying students for the fall semester and into the spring.

Under the program’s eligibility guidelines, almost all students will qualify.

“We recognized that [this] is a very unique circumstance coming out of the pandemic,” said college President Frank Friedman.

Many people have lost their jobs and, with businesses closing, they might not get those jobs back. Former employees may need to retrain to find new jobs. But the financial hardships imposed by the pandemic may make that especially difficult just when they need it most.

“A lot of people for whom college would have been affordable a year or two ago are in different financial shape and it is no longer affordable,” Friedman said.

“We sat down and said: What can we do about this? This is the program we came up with.”