Opinion/Editorial: PVCC's free ride is welcome

A free community college education has been the goal of some activists for several years now.
Piedmont Community College is actually offering that option — for the short term, at least, while the money holds out.
PVCC will be eliminating tuition and fees for qualifying students for the fall semester and into the spring.
Under the program’s eligibility guidelines, almost all students will qualify.
“We recognized that [this] is a very unique circumstance coming out of the pandemic,” said college President Frank Friedman.
Many people have lost their jobs and, with businesses closing, they might not get those jobs back. Former employees may need to retrain to find new jobs. But the financial hardships imposed by the pandemic may make that especially difficult just when they need it most.
“A lot of people for whom college would have been affordable a year or two ago are in different financial shape and it is no longer affordable,” Friedman said.
“We sat down and said: What can we do about this? This is the program we came up with.”
For the new PVCC4U 100% program, students must be Virginia residents or otherwise eligible for in-state tuition. They must take at least six credit hours per semester. They must fill out a financial aid application.
If they earn at least a 2.0 grade-point average, they will be eligible for free tuition and fees for spring semester, as well.
Funding will come from a combination of federal stimulus money and Pell grants; Virginia’s G-3 program, which provides education in trades; PVCC’s own revenue, and private donations.
Advocates for free community college argue that community college today is the equivalent of high school in the past: the minimum education level needed to give students a chance at a good job.
Virginia this year took a step in that direction by approving the G3 program, aimed at low- and moderate-income students who want to train for jobs in high-demand trades.
Studies under PVCC4U 100% need not be limited to the trades, however. Virtually everything PVCC offers can be covered, including classes for students who intend to transfer to a four-year institution.
Students have to take at least six credit hours per semester, but are encouraged to take more. Eligibility is capped at 15 hours per semester.
“I encourage people to take as many credit hours as they can while it’s free,” Friedman said. “We’d love it if students would take 12 credits or 15 credits.”
Now, there’s an offer that’s hard to refuse.
If you’re wanting to go back to school to refresh your skills or needing to go back to school to find another job, this is the best deal you’ll probably find anywhere around.
Applause to PVCC, its donors and its administrators for finding a way to package student aid in such a comprehensive manner. Relieving students of the burden of both tuition and fees is a huge accomplishment.
We agree with President Friedman: Take advantage of this while you can. It’s a great deal.