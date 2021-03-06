Opinion/Editorial: PVCC to UVa: Students get boost

All in-state applicants are considered for this award, but the Piedmont Scholars cohort of the Achievement Award designees will receive full tuition and payment of all required fees, the university said in a press release.

Some elements of the new program are a bit broader.

The anonymous gift also provides “immediate funding” for a liaison between UVa and PVCC.

The two schools already have a long-standing relationship and successful collaboration that has been “recognized as a national model,” in the words of Piedmont President Frank Friedman.

The liaison will boost that cooperative relationship by working directly with students to help them explore their options for transferring to UVa and then making the right connections to help them succeed once they get there.

This kind of assistance will be available to all PVCC students, and is not limited to Piedmont Scholars from the University Achievement Award program.