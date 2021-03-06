Opinion/Editorial: PVCC to UVa: Students get boost

That was a very generous gift.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan told the Board of Visitors yesterday that an anonymous donor had given UVa $5 million.
Most of the money will be leveraged to pull in a matching grant to create a $9 million endowment.
And that money will establish an extensive scholarship program to help a unique category of students wishing to transfer from Piedmont Virginia Community College. The scholarships will benefit PVCC students who also have been selected for the University Achievement Award.
In addition to demonstrating “academic merit, leadership and outstanding citizenship,” the university said, an Achievement Award student “must also satisfy at least two of the following conditions: (1) have a history of overcoming adversity; (2) be a first-generation college student; (3) be a member of an underrepresented minority or ethnic group; (4) be a member of a low/moderate income family; (5) reside in a rural or inner-city location; (6) have been raised in a single-parent household.”
All in-state applicants are considered for this award, but the Piedmont Scholars cohort of the Achievement Award designees will receive full tuition and payment of all required fees, the university said in a press release.
Some elements of the new program are a bit broader.
The anonymous gift also provides “immediate funding” for a liaison between UVa and PVCC.
The two schools already have a long-standing relationship and successful collaboration that has been “recognized as a national model,” in the words of Piedmont President Frank Friedman.
The liaison will boost that cooperative relationship by working directly with students to help them explore their options for transferring to UVa and then making the right connections to help them succeed once they get there.
This kind of assistance will be available to all PVCC students, and is not limited to Piedmont Scholars from the University Achievement Award program.
The donation also provides for a summer bridge program to further ease the transition period for a subset of transfer students, whether they’re from PVCC or elsewhere. These are students who would particularly benefit from additional support in making the switch to UVa. For Piedmont students, the new liaison could help them determine if they’re eligible for the bridge program.
The full scholarships for Piedmont’s UAA recipients will be available for students transferring as early as this fall. Within two years, the university estimates, as many as 25 scholarships will be available annually.
That’s a quick-off-the-blocks start for a program that will transform the lives of thousands of students — most of them local residents. It’s a smart way to give students the help they need in selecting UVa as their transfer destination but also to thrive once they get there.