Opinion/Editorial: Putting new spin on old love story

“Love will turn you around,” Kenny Rogers sang.

A husband in Bosnia-Herzegovina turned that into a literal reality.

He built for his wife a revolving house.

Vojin Kusic explains that his wife, Ljubica, likes to have a changing view.

When they were married years ago and he built her a traditional house, she said she wanted their bedrooms to face the sun. So that’s how the interior was laid out.

Then, after a while, she complained that although she had the sun, she couldn’t see people coming up to their front door, which faced in a different direction.

So what did Kusic do?

Like any good hubby (or maybe not), he remodeled the house to suit her wishes.

“I had to tear down the wall between our two bedrooms to turn them into a living room and move all [electrical] installations,” he told The Associated Press. “It was a very demanding task; it took a lot from me. But I did what she wanted.”

They raised three children in that house.