Opinion/Editorial: Pursuing Olympic safety

The Tokyo Olympic Games, to start on Friday and run through Aug 8, will be remembered as the most challenging in the sports event’s history given the unprecedented pressure organizers face to make sure that it is safe and secure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With tens of thousands of overseas athletes, officials and journalists arriving in Japan’s capital, there have been growing concerns infection rates could accelerate in the country, with more infectious or deadlier variants possibly being introduced.

Such worries have been heightened after two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for the virus on July 18, in addition to the 15 positive cases that have already been reported among the overseas arrivals related to the Games this month.

To contain the spread of the virus, the Games organizers have already announced that no spectators will be allowed to enter venues in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures. Tokyo, with 1,410 COVID-19 cases reported on July 17 and also new infections exceeding 1,000 for five straight days, is now under another state of emergency.

It is imperative that all members of the team bear in mind not only the Olympic motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger,” but add to it the imperative “Safer.”

