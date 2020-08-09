Opinion/Editorial: Public is still owed facts about police in 2017

The judge says to the state police: You didn’t fully follow the law.
The police reply: Oh, yes we did.
And so the argument continues unresolved — years after a lawsuit was filed contending that the Virginia State Police should release its plan for handling 2017’s deadly rally in Charlottesville and subsequent arguments were made that the plan was overly redacted upon release, thus denying the public a chance to determine what went wrong in that disaster.
In fact, the VSP believes that none of the plan should be public. Not a single word.
The issue is important because police responses to the Aug. 12, 2017, rally are critical to understanding what went wrong — or right — on that tragic day.
Critics have said the various police responses were ineffectual and uncoordinated.
If Charlottesville is to be properly prepared in case it is targeted for another violent invasion, our leaders need to be able to evaluate what happened in 2017. (For that matter, the information could help other cities as well.)
And because our leaders are employed by — and should be servants of — the public, members of the public also have a stake in being able to see and evaluate any plans made in 2017 to deal with the massive rally that turned violent.
With those principles in mind, two journalists filed suit not long after the rally to obtain such plans from the state’s Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, the city of Charlottesville and the state police.
Charlottesville objected, but when ordered to do so it quickly complied. Public Safety and Homeland Security dragged its feet, and the VSP has been the most resistant of all, continuing the fight against transparency for nearly three years now.
For its part, the VSP claims that the plans are tactical in nature and that revealing any part of them could compromise its ability to deal with future incidents. If the bad guys know how the police operate, they can devise countermeasures.
No one wants that.
But no one should want the state police to be protected from public scrutiny, either. Isn’t that what the current debate is about nationwide: concerns that police actions are insufficiently transparent and insufficiently accountable?
Police are ultimately accountable to the public, which employs them. But that principle of accountability is circumvented if the public is denied the information necessary for evaluating the performance of its servants.
A judge already had ruled in 2018 that the plans must be turned over to the reporters. More than a year later, and after a failed appeal, the VSP released a version that was heavily redacted — blacked out. The reporters argued that this made the documents virtually useless, and the case went back to court.
Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reviewed the redactions and made comparisons with the original unredacted plan, given to him in camera — in his chambers — for private examination.
Earlier this year, he ruled that the redacted version contravened the state Freedom of Information Act. Some portions of the plan that had been blacked out were not tactical in nature, he said. Others did not appear to “jeopardize the safety or security of law enforcement or the public” if they were made public. Still others, he acknowledged, were beyond his ability to evaluate without more specific input from the police.
He gave the VSP until July 30 to respond, a deadline that had been extended due to the COVID pandemic.
On Aug. 3, the police finally submitted the required reply. The agency continued to maintain that the redacted material contains either tactical details or identifiers that could put individual personnel in danger.
Again, we’ve no desire to see material released that is truly protected under law. But the judge has already said that some of the redacted content is not protected. He’s given the VSP the option of telling him why he’s wrong.
But as we’ve also said before, the law requires that release of information is the default position — that is, public officials’ first duty is to provide information to the public. After all, as the ultimate employers of police and other officials, the taxpayers actually own this information.
Wrongly, the VSP appears to believe that being upfront with the public is the last thing it should do.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!