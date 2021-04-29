Opinion/Editorial: Public info, access can be fragile

Kessler sued, challenging that response. The lawsuit wasn’t entirely successful. A judge ruled that Charlottesville had indeed failed to supply some requested information in a timely manner, and ordered the city to pay the plaintiff’s court costs. But other data simply didn’t exist, the judge determined. Other parts of the suit were outside the court’s jurisdiction, he said.

Kessler later widened and refiled his lawsuit.

In response to the new suit, Charlottesville this time says the phone might not have been wiped after all.

That’s because it might not have been turned over to the next city manager.

Charlottesville’s lawyer in the case said she was able to contact Jones, and she learned from him that his old phone had been damaged.

That makes it unlikely that the phone was given to the next person in the job. With that information, staff did a search and found the phone in storage.

If the phone wasn’t reassigned, then it might not have been wiped after all. As of this writing, city officials haven’t reported whether or not the phone was wiped, or whether information could be retrieved from the damaged phone even if it hadn’t been wiped.