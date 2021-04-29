Opinion/Editorial: Public info, access can be fragile

Freedom of information has been a busy topic here lately — a new state law telling police not to withhold so many documents, a regional transit agency taking public money but trying to claim it wasn’t a public agency.
Now comes an update on city data that had been requested under the Freedom of Information Act but that had been said not to exist.
It turns out, the data might be traceable after all.
Jason Kessler, organizer of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017, had sued the city to gain access to texts and emails from the city manager who helped coordinate Charlottesville’s response at the time.
Set aside, if you can, the source of the suit. Our purpose here is to look at its Freedom of Information impact.
Kessler had sought the information from the city under an FOIA request.
City officials replied that the information didn’t exist any longer.
The texts and emails were on the phone issued to City Manager Maurice Jones. City Council later chose not to renew his contract, and Jones found work elsewhere.
The phone he had been using would have been wiped before being handed to a new city manager, in accordance with policy, the city replied in response to the information request.
Kessler sued, challenging that response. The lawsuit wasn’t entirely successful. A judge ruled that Charlottesville had indeed failed to supply some requested information in a timely manner, and ordered the city to pay the plaintiff’s court costs. But other data simply didn’t exist, the judge determined. Other parts of the suit were outside the court’s jurisdiction, he said.
Kessler later widened and refiled his lawsuit.
In response to the new suit, Charlottesville this time says the phone might not have been wiped after all.
That’s because it might not have been turned over to the next city manager.
Charlottesville’s lawyer in the case said she was able to contact Jones, and she learned from him that his old phone had been damaged.
That makes it unlikely that the phone was given to the next person in the job. With that information, staff did a search and found the phone in storage.
If the phone wasn’t reassigned, then it might not have been wiped after all. As of this writing, city officials haven’t reported whether or not the phone was wiped, or whether information could be retrieved from the damaged phone even if it hadn’t been wiped.
Charlottesville, meanwhile, maintains that Kessler doesn’t even have legal standing to sue, based on the language of the FOIA.
The law requires public bodies to make information available to the public, specifies instances in which information may be withheld, and instructs governments and agencies on how they should retain information.
The judge hasn’t ruled yet on the city’s argument, but ordered it to not delete any communications between the former manager and former police chief that were exchanged during the rally.
Throwing light on any instructions or comments between the two might further elucidate why Charlottesville’s defense against the invading ralliers went so terribly, tragically wrong on that day in 2017. An investigation shortly afterward found mistakes by the police chief and other city officials.
There is absolutely no reason to believe the former city manager’s phone was deliberately hidden, by the way. It sounds like a logical assumption was made: Policy (reasonably so) is to wipe a phone before passing it on to a new user, and so officials initially supposed that had been done.
The incident does illustrate, though, just how fragile the public information system can be at times. If damaged or misplaced records can interfere with freedom of information requests, imagine how much harm can be done from deliberate efforts to withhold data.