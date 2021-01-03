Opinion/Editorial: Public housing camera policy is advancing

Cameras would be at fixed locations focused on common property — not aimed at residents’ individual doorways or backyards. The cameras would not be monitored in real time, so no one would be spying on residents’ comings and goings.

Those fixed sites could be temporarily modified, though, if the authority needed eyes at other locations. For instance, some empty units have been vandalized and having cameras nearby could help catch the perpetrators.

Under some circumstances, such as this one, the CRHA would have access to the security footage.

In other cases, the footage would be shared only after a careful application and approval process.

Each public housing site would have its own review committee, made up of residents, a CRHA representative and an independent third party. Even this committee would not see the surveillance footage. Instead, it would review applications from people who want to see the footage and make recommendations to the executive director.

The director would make the final decision on approval; if his decision differed from the committee’s recommendation, the matter could move up to the CRHA board.