Opinion/Editorial: Public housing camera policy is advancing

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is pushing hard to approve and implement a policy on surveillance cameras, seen as a method of deterring crime.
Better crime prevention has been demanded by many public housing residents, especially those at South First Street after a man was murdered in the public housing complex there.
Recently, another killing occurred nearby. Police responded to a report of shots fired on Dec. 27, and found Jamarcus B. Washington of Louisa County lying on the sidewalk in the 900 block of South First Street. He died at the scene.
Residents at South First Street have been lobbying for security upgrades since the DreShawn McDonald killing there in early November, which prompted an emergency safety meeting. Surveillance cameras were among the first steps mentioned. City police also promised to increase patrols in the area.
The proposed surveillance policy would apply to all public housing areas, but not all would get cameras. The demand seems to be stronger at South First Street.
The policy that is being developed seeks to balance security with privacy. “We are really trying to protect the privacy of residents,” said the authority’s executive director, John Sales.
According to proposals:
Cameras would be at fixed locations focused on common property — not aimed at residents’ individual doorways or backyards. The cameras would not be monitored in real time, so no one would be spying on residents’ comings and goings.
Those fixed sites could be temporarily modified, though, if the authority needed eyes at other locations. For instance, some empty units have been vandalized and having cameras nearby could help catch the perpetrators.
Under some circumstances, such as this one, the CRHA would have access to the security footage.
In other cases, the footage would be shared only after a careful application and approval process.
Each public housing site would have its own review committee, made up of residents, a CRHA representative and an independent third party. Even this committee would not see the surveillance footage. Instead, it would review applications from people who want to see the footage and make recommendations to the executive director.
The director would make the final decision on approval; if his decision differed from the committee’s recommendation, the matter could move up to the CRHA board.
The surveillance footage also would not be stored for very long — 45 days as currently proposed. If a viewing request was submitted, the footage would be retained and archived — but the request would have to be received within 30 days of the date of the footage being sought.
All these cautious provisions are an effort to prevent the surveillance system from becoming too Big Brother.
The proposals are tentative, and still must be further reviewed by the safety committee on Jan. 5 and then sent out for public comment.
But when we said the CRHA had been pushing hard to create and implement the policy, we weren’t being facetious. Although it’s been two months since the emergency safety meeting, the progress to date has been swift compared to the usual pace of bureaucracy.
At the same time, we aren’t sure how helpful surveillance cameras will be in preventing crime. If shootings are crimes of passion, perpetrators aren’t likely to be deterred by — or even think about — cameras. If they are planned and plotted, perpetrators can find a way to evade cameras.
Cameras may help identify perpetrators after the fact. Then if convictions are obtained and a long record of successful prosecutions is built up, some criminals might think twice about targeting the area. But that’s a long-term proposition.
The most successful deterrent is still likely to be frequent police patrols — if the city can afford more officers, and if the residents can accept a more prominent police presence.