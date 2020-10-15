Opinion/Editorial: Public has right to see records

The problem with automatic expungement is that criminal records are public records, and law-abiding Virginians have a right to know if the person they’re considering hiring, renting a room to, doing business with, or leaving their kids with has a criminal past.

Even those who admit they made a mistake and have since demonstrated that they have mended their ways do not have a right to a clean slate.

After all, a bankruptcy or a bad credit score — even if it wasn’t your fault — will follow you around for a long time, too, and also affects your prospects. Why should a person who deliberately chose to break the law get to erase the past when a law-abiding Virginian who merely fell on hard times cannot?

A business owner has the right to know if the bookkeeping job applicant was ever convicted of fraud or larceny. A landlord has the right to know if a prospective tenant has a criminal history of selling illegal drugs.