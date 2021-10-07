Opinion/Editorial: Progressives ignore political realities

Manchin, of course, has a fellow moderate holdout in Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. With many of her left-wing opponents forgetting any and all obligation to avoid sexist stereotyping, we read [their mockery] of her eccentric wardrobe, her love of furs and stiletto heels, and the seemingly limitless nature of her maverick personal ambition.

The hubristic left of the party feels the wind of power at its back and yet also fears its changing direction. They worry that Republicans may make midterm gains that will torpedo their current plans. Thus they want to pass their agenda now, while they can. They hope to legislate in sweeping fashion, as did Franklin D. Roosevelt, say, or Lyndon B. Johnson.

But Roosevelt enjoyed a Democratic supermajority built on his own coattails, never mind two electoral victories with 57% and then 60% of the vote. Johnson, who won 61% of the vote, enjoyed a similar buffer. Both presidents had an irrefutable claim on a mandate.

By contrast, President Joe Biden won by a total of less than 45,000 votes when you figure in the machinations of the Electoral College and note the vote counts in the states — Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin — that put him over the top. Democrats also barely squeaked by in the Senate.