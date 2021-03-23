Opinion/Editorial: Programs can reduce evictions

City Councilor Lloyd Snook is right. Public housing tenants might need assistance in challenging eviction notices, but it could present a conflict of interest for the city to hire an eviction attorney for them.
Such a policy could place the city in the untenable position of being both landlord supporter and landlord adversary.
Fortunately, there are alternatives.
The issue of support for those facing eviction was raised by speakers at a community forum last week on Charlottesville’s budget.
“The city should commit to providing an attorney to every single tenant in eviction proceedings,” said Mary Bower, chairwoman of the Charlottesville Human Rights Commission. “This is a matter of equity and a matter of racial justice. … There is plenty of data, both nationally and locally, that shows that an attorney results in far better outcomes for tenants.”
Speaker Nancy Carpenter pointed out that it’s cost-effective to keep tenants in housing.
Avoiding turnover benefits landlords in the long run and prevents disruption, and even possible homelessness, for tenants.
If the city were providing funding to a housing organization, it might then find itself in the position of suing its own partner should it start providing an eviction attorney for tenants. Both landlord and lawyer would be financially supported, at least to some degree, by the city. The arrangement could create conflicting loyalties as well as potentially involve the city in costly litigation, draining its resources.
City Manager Chip Boyles suggested partnering with an agency that already provides eviction representation, a proposal endorsed in different ways by Snook and Councilor Sena Magill. Boyles said money from the federal government’s latest pandemic bailout perhaps could be used to help fund an outside agency that would provide eviction intervention for tenants.
Exactly these sorts of concerns were explored two years ago at a Tom Tom Festival Civic Innovation Conference. Matt Pritchard, founder and executive director of HomeStart, came to Charlottesville to speak about his organization’s efforts to reduce evictions in the greater Boston area, through HomeStart’s Renew Collaborative.
At some point, landlords cannot afford not to evict non-paying tenants, he acknowledged. They can’t provide free housing indefinitely and remain in business.
But many tenants are only one paycheck away from disaster.
“No matter how responsible you are, one unanticipated incident can result in eviction,” Pritchard told the April 2019 audience.
And Carpenter’s point on the ultimate cost of evictions echoes the experience of the Renew Collaborative: “[T]he cost of a property owner executing a non-payment eviction in Massachusetts is three to five times more than the expense of stopping the eviction and preserving the tenancy,” its website reports.
Pritchard noted, however, that evictions are less expensive to purse in the South, and so these figures might not translate to Virginia.
Renew works intensively with clients on an individual basis to help them become more financially stable — and therefore able to pay rent. When it does have to go to court to assist tenants, it negotiates a compromise with landlords and pays a portion of back rent to give tenants a breathing space while they financially get their feet back on the ground. Landlords now even contribute funding to the program because they see how it can help them as well, Pritchard said.
The approach doesn’t work for every tenant situation, he said, but it is highly effective where it is applicable.
This is one way that the intervention of a private nonprofit might benefit Charlottesville tenants and landlords.
At the very least, it illustrates how a dedicated charity can interface with tenants and landlords to effect timely solutions to homelessness and evictions.
As per council’s discussions, a private organization might also be the route for providing eviction attorneys, should the city decide to focus on that aspect of the problem. This would be a cleaner, less conflicted approach than providing eviction attorneys who are on the city payroll.
Information link: https://www.homestart.org/renew