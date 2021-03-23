Opinion/Editorial: Programs can reduce evictions

Pritchard noted, however, that evictions are less expensive to purse in the South, and so these figures might not translate to Virginia.

Renew works intensively with clients on an individual basis to help them become more financially stable — and therefore able to pay rent. When it does have to go to court to assist tenants, it negotiates a compromise with landlords and pays a portion of back rent to give tenants a breathing space while they financially get their feet back on the ground. Landlords now even contribute funding to the program because they see how it can help them as well, Pritchard said.

The approach doesn’t work for every tenant situation, he said, but it is highly effective where it is applicable.

This is one way that the intervention of a private nonprofit might benefit Charlottesville tenants and landlords.

At the very least, it illustrates how a dedicated charity can interface with tenants and landlords to effect timely solutions to homelessness and evictions.

As per council’s discussions, a private organization might also be the route for providing eviction attorneys, should the city decide to focus on that aspect of the problem. This would be a cleaner, less conflicted approach than providing eviction attorneys who are on the city payroll.