Opinion/Editorial: Program addresses fire risks

Once the program understands what the primary needs are in a given neighborhood, it can begin marshalling the resources to meet those needs.

From neighborhoods, it can even drill down to the individual level. If someone is calling 911 frequently, that’s a signal that something systemic might be wrong. And it might be time to get other service providers involved.

Powers says the first success story from the program, which has been going on for about a year, involved a disabled veteran who was calling 911 nearly 30 times a month.

Why? He needed someone to carry him up the stairs to his third-floor dwelling.

“He just didn’t have anyone else,” Powers said.

The program worked with the Gym, a local nonprofit, which agreed to help the vet. It provided free training so that he’s now healthier and better able to help himself, and also provided people who could carry him to and from his apartment when necessary.

But, as Powers said, “we also have to realize that the fire department can’t be everything to everybody.” That’s why community partners are involved.

What an excellent idea.

Kudos to the department and its partners for this effective program.