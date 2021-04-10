Opinion/Editorial: Program addresses fire risks

Fire departments originally were all about fighting fires.
Then they added fire prevention; many of us remember grade-school handouts and visits from firefighters urging us to be careful around flames.
Now comes the concept of community risk reduction.
That strikes us as a more comprehensive and sophisticated form of fire prevention, but it has the opportunity to be more effective as well.
“The important part about community risk reduction,” said Joe Powers, the Charlottesville Fire Department’s deputy chief of community risk reduction, “is it’s not a blanketed approach to the city” — as old-style fire prevention might have been — and “it’s not a program just because we think it’s right.
“It’s a program because we’ve looked at the data, we’ve identified the problem,” he said.
And it’s not just fire risk. It’s also a program that extends to other types of needs that residents might have.
The program often works with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, as well as with University of Virginia Health, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Human Services, among others.
The new approach breaks the city down into neighborhoods and assesses data based on demographics, real estate records, and emergency call statistics.
Once the program understands what the primary needs are in a given neighborhood, it can begin marshalling the resources to meet those needs.
From neighborhoods, it can even drill down to the individual level. If someone is calling 911 frequently, that’s a signal that something systemic might be wrong. And it might be time to get other service providers involved.
Powers says the first success story from the program, which has been going on for about a year, involved a disabled veteran who was calling 911 nearly 30 times a month.
Why? He needed someone to carry him up the stairs to his third-floor dwelling.
“He just didn’t have anyone else,” Powers said.
The program worked with the Gym, a local nonprofit, which agreed to help the vet. It provided free training so that he’s now healthier and better able to help himself, and also provided people who could carry him to and from his apartment when necessary.
But, as Powers said, “we also have to realize that the fire department can’t be everything to everybody.” That’s why community partners are involved.
What an excellent idea.
Kudos to the department and its partners for this effective program.