Opinion/Editorial: Pressure increases on VEC

The lingering backlog provoked a handful of applicants to file suit against the employment commission.

Their plight prompted a judge earlier this month to order the agency to respond promptly to the lawsuit’s claims. “This ... demands immediate attention,” Judge Henry Hudson said.

State lawmakers also had expressed their frustration with the agency, including powerful members of the Senate Finance Committee.

That meant the VEC was facing pressure from all branches of government — legislative, executive, and judicial.

The agency and the plaintiffs reached a settlement at roughly the same time that the governor announced his directive. Northam said his order was not timed to the settlement, but as of this writing it is expected that the judge may use the order to help benchmark the settlement.

The order instructed the VEC to increase the number of reviews being processed from 5,700 per week to 10,000 by June 30 and to 20,000 by July 31. The agency was ordered to finalize a $5 million contract to hire 300 new employees to conduct these reviews. Other state agencies are being canvassed to determine who might be available to move temporarily to the VEC to fill some of these needs.