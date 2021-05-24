Opinion/Editorial: Pressure increases on VEC

Enough is enough, says Gov. Ralph Northam.
Last week, he ordered the Virginia Employment Commission to accelerate its efforts to resolve inquiries into unemployment applications.
The VEC has one of the worst records in the country for resolving these sorts of cases.
Northam’s executive directive orders the VEC to hire 300 new staff members to help handle inquiry cases. He also mandates that the VEC immediately upgrade its technology systems. And he says the agency must fully modernize the state’s unemployment system by Oct. 1 of this year.
It’s easy to forget that the VEC is among the best in the nation in processing unemployment claims that don’t require extra investigation. For those more straightforward cases, it ranks sixth nationally for speed and efficiency.
But the agency’s reputation has been pummeled by its inefficiency in resolving cases that aren’t so straightforward, that require added effort to determine if mistakes — or even fraud — occurred in the filing of claims.
The VEC has been lagging on those cases since last summer. Some Virginians may end up waiting a year or more for a clear answer. In that time, they will have gained neither benefits nor clarity on why benefits were denied.
The lingering backlog provoked a handful of applicants to file suit against the employment commission.
Their plight prompted a judge earlier this month to order the agency to respond promptly to the lawsuit’s claims. “This ... demands immediate attention,” Judge Henry Hudson said.
State lawmakers also had expressed their frustration with the agency, including powerful members of the Senate Finance Committee.
That meant the VEC was facing pressure from all branches of government — legislative, executive, and judicial.
The agency and the plaintiffs reached a settlement at roughly the same time that the governor announced his directive. Northam said his order was not timed to the settlement, but as of this writing it is expected that the judge may use the order to help benchmark the settlement.
The order instructed the VEC to increase the number of reviews being processed from 5,700 per week to 10,000 by June 30 and to 20,000 by July 31. The agency was ordered to finalize a $5 million contract to hire 300 new employees to conduct these reviews. Other state agencies are being canvassed to determine who might be available to move temporarily to the VEC to fill some of these needs.
Northam also ordered the agency to continue to beef up its customer service department.
Northam also told the VEC it must upgrade its benefits system. The current system is 41 years old — ancient, in other words, and not up to the job it was asked to do during the COVID crisis.
At the same time, the workload caused by that crisis delayed implementation of plans already in the works to modernize the system. Such delay no longer is defensible.
Virginia’s traditionally low unemployment rate — meaning that the VEC traditionally did not have a heavy workload — may have masked some of these system deficiencies.
Cost of the reforms amounts to $20 million. Three-fourths of that amount already was in the budget for staffing and technology upgrades, and another $5 million will be shifted from administrative purposes to pay for the 300 new case-review employees.
It’s been a long, slow, frustrating time watching the VEC flounder in its responsibilities — and imagine how the Virginians must feel who are experiencing that malfunction, not just watching it.
With pressure for reform now coming from all sides of government, and including the requirements of a court settlement, the VEC must act. The money is there. Hopefully, the will to act and the necessary leadership skills are there, too.