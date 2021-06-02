Opinion/Editorial: Preserving Jouett's designation

It’s gratifying that an overwhelming majority of survey respondents want the name of Jack Jouett Middle School to remain as is.

Jouett was a local patriot who rode 40 miles in the dead of night to warn Gov. Thomas Jefferson and members of the state legislature, who had moved their operations from Richmond to Charlottesville, that British soldiers were on the way to capture them.

The famous ride occurred almost exactly 240 years ago, on the night of June 3, 1781.

Jouett’s knowledge of the territory and his use of backroads routes allowed him to circumvent Col. Banastre Tarleton’s troops and warn Jefferson in time to escape.

The story goes that Jefferson delayed his departure until almost too late while he gathered up his papers.

Jouett also rode on to the Swan Tavern where many of the lawmakers where staying — leaders such as Patrick Henry, Richard Henry Lee, Benjamin Harrison V — to warn them. Most escaped.

It’s a story that shouldn’t be forgotten, and preserving Jouett’s name at the school helps accomplish that.