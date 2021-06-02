Opinion/Editorial: Preserving Jouett's designation

It’s gratifying that an overwhelming majority of survey respondents want the name of Jack Jouett Middle School to remain as is.
Jouett was a local patriot who rode 40 miles in the dead of night to warn Gov. Thomas Jefferson and members of the state legislature, who had moved their operations from Richmond to Charlottesville, that British soldiers were on the way to capture them.
The famous ride occurred almost exactly 240 years ago, on the night of June 3, 1781.
Jouett’s knowledge of the territory and his use of backroads routes allowed him to circumvent Col. Banastre Tarleton’s troops and warn Jefferson in time to escape.
The story goes that Jefferson delayed his departure until almost too late while he gathered up his papers.
Jouett also rode on to the Swan Tavern where many of the lawmakers where staying — leaders such as Patrick Henry, Richard Henry Lee, Benjamin Harrison V — to warn them. Most escaped.
It’s a story that shouldn’t be forgotten, and preserving Jouett’s name at the school helps accomplish that.
Indeed, Jouett’s story should be better known. It’s been compared to Paul Revere’s ride for its daring and its political significance — and, indeed, might be even more important, considering that capture of the author of the Declaration of Independence would have been a major coup for the British.
All school names are undergoing review, however, as Albemarle County seeks to remove links to controversial figures.
One straightforward and consistent way of handling the problem would be to name all schools for their location or some relevant geographical feature. Some 44% of survey respondents favored location.
Surely, controversy can be avoided through such a strategy.
But the Jouett Middle School exercise illustrates that there can be drawbacks even with that effort. Among the top proposals in that category were Ivy and Blue Ridge. But there already is a Blue Ridge School in a neighboring jurisdiction; and although Ivy Creek is not far distant from Jouett, it’s not a geographical feature that immediately comes to mind when thinking of the middle school.
All things considered, it would be wise — and educational — to keep the name of Jouett Middle School as it is.
A committee will review the survey results and name suggestions tonight at 6:30 p.m.; the online meeting can be accessed at bit.ly/3fv1S1V.
Name choices then will be narrowed to five, and more public input will be sought.
A final choice will be recommended to the school superintendent, and any name change would go into effect July 1 of next year.
Information links:
https://www.monticello.org/site/research-and-collections/jack-jouetts-ride