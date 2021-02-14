Opinion/Editorial: Preserve historic artifacts

This is not a negligible issue.

Artifacts left on sites tell the stories of troop positions and movements, and sometimes even of individual soldiers. If the artifacts are moved or removed, the historical record is irreparably altered.

“If that record isn’t disturbed, from what the soldiers left behind we can pinpoint those locations and get a better picture of what occurred during the battle,” Walker said. “It’s not that different than using forensics information to learn about a crime.”

Battlefields are also, in a spiritual sense, the memorials of the fallen. Digging through them is like digging in a cemetery.

“There is no question that when we stroll on battlefields, we are also walking in sacred cemeteries,” historian Clark B. Hall told the Star-Exponent.

“I am out on the privately-owned Brandy Station battlefield most every week, if not several times a week, and I often observe the holes that relic hunters have dug. They are like daggers in my heart,” he said.

The legislation would set punishments for people found guilty of ravaging battlefields owned by private preservation organizations.

It would not affect land that remains under private personal ownership.