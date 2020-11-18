Opinion/Editorial: Presence of police is needed

Crime is “out of control” in Charlottesville’s public housing, said one observer.
Problems have been going on for “generations and generations,” said another.
Gambling, prostitution, drug deals, gunshots and more are among the complaints lodged by residents and activists.
And yet residents and city leaders had difficulty agreeing on the best steps to take in response.
An emergency board meeting for the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, called following a murder at South First Street public housing last week, revealed a difference in values and priorities.
Many public housing residents simply want to feel safe. They care less about the philosophy of policing than they do about the crying need for police presence.
City leaders, meanwhile, are compelled to think about the philosophy of policing as well as the practicalities. That’s especially true in the recent context of Black Lives Matter and similar forms of social activism — indeed, it’s been a city focus for years.
City councilors, members of the CRHA board and other leaders are expected, even required, to deal with policy matters — on policing and every other issue — so it’s irrational to censure them for doing their jobs.
However, it is fair to expect them to pay attention as well to conditions on the street — to not become so focused on policy and the philosophies of governance that they fail to address constituents’ basic needs.
And residents are not to be blamed for demanding to be kept safe. Safety and security are basic to survival. Only after those needs are met do people have the luxury of considering philosophical questions such as the ideal balance of police power.
That difference was amply illustrated by an exchange at last week’s meeting.
When the issue of increased police presence was brought up, two city leaders noted that heavy policing can inflict a sense of trauma on those being policed.
Resident Arlennia Lewis had an entirely different perspective. “It’s not, ‘I can’t do this because of how someone might feel,’” she said. “I could give a f*** how anybody feel … when it comes down to the wellness of my kids and the police being called.”
Police Chief RaShall Brackney also had it right when she reminded listeners that cracking down with arrests will have certain consequences.
“I don’t want to hear next month or whenever someone is in front of council that we are arresting Black men disproportionately or we’re impacting Black men disproportionately,” she said.
If residents want more policing — more safety — they will have to accept more arrests.
A similar dichotomy was exposed when the issue of evictions arose. Evicting trouble makers might be a short-term answer, but it simply shifts the problem to a different neighborhood. Wherever criminals end up once kicked out of public housing, they’ll continue to be criminals and continue victimizing their neighbors.
But when you’re afraid for your life, or your child’s, you don’t have the luxury of caring about that. You just want to be safe, here, now.
Residents aren’t wrong for wanting better protection. Leaders aren’t wrong for considering the broader consequences of the demands for protection.
But there’s a reason this was an emergency board meeting: Lack of safety at public housing sites has reached perilous proportions.
And because of that, city leaders have to set new priorities: Deal with the immediate safety threats; debate the philosophy of policing or evictions once that basic need has been met.
That’s essentially the compromise established after last week’s meeting: The city police department is increasing its presence at public housing sites.
It’s a necessary short-term step.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!