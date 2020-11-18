Opinion/Editorial: Presence of police is needed

However, it is fair to expect them to pay attention as well to conditions on the street — to not become so focused on policy and the philosophies of governance that they fail to address constituents’ basic needs.

And residents are not to be blamed for demanding to be kept safe. Safety and security are basic to survival. Only after those needs are met do people have the luxury of considering philosophical questions such as the ideal balance of police power.

That difference was amply illustrated by an exchange at last week’s meeting.

When the issue of increased police presence was brought up, two city leaders noted that heavy policing can inflict a sense of trauma on those being policed.

Resident Arlennia Lewis had an entirely different perspective. “It’s not, ‘I can’t do this because of how someone might feel,’” she said. “I could give a f*** how anybody feel … when it comes down to the wellness of my kids and the police being called.”

Police Chief RaShall Brackney also had it right when she reminded listeners that cracking down with arrests will have certain consequences.